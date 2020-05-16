Beyond the Obvious: My Struggle with Holiness

‘BE HOLY, as I’m holy’, thus screams the word of God. Hebrews 12 v14 also charges, ‘…without holiness, no one will see God.’ I don’t know about you, but this kind of writing really scares me. And for some of us who go to church late and like fidgeting with the phone while watching the choir sing in style, this looks like a big question mark (?) of meeting up with Judas Iscariot, that guy who sold the Lord for three pieces of stones.

Now someone would remind me that I really don’t know the Bible very well because Judas can’t be counted among the saints in heaven. He backslid, cut a business deal with the Pharisees and made a few bucks for himself by selling Jesus Christ. He killed himself; if I’m not mistaken – by hanging himself on a tree in some garden in Israel of old. But he fulfilled a divine purpose: he betrayed the Lord, and that’s what he was destined for. For that he stands a chance of being your neighbour in heaven. All of us have destinies to fulfill, believe you me.

Now debates about destinies, and other hot topics in the Bible are what makes me worry about my sainthood, and whether my holiness is shiny enough to secure me a seat up yonder.

Oftentimes, I have wanted to do good, but evil is always waiting at the door. Remember that even the great Apostle Paul had similar struggles with inner sin. But with me it’s worse. I live in a world were one evil act in one corner of the globe can be transposed to the other corner within seconds of time. I was deceived to think that beautiful ones are not yet born, but they are already here, and many of them. One other reason I struggle with holiness. Perhaps I need to gorge out my eyes for making me look at things I shouldn’t look at. I know you can write the next sentence for me – men, I mean.

I really fancy you guys who are very pious and have total control of your whole being. You pray every day, and you don’t tell no lies. Keep it up, guys. But don’t be surprised when we meet in heaven, because some of us are chosen of God; elected before the foundation of the world. Got that?

Actually these days there is so much on the table that even in trying to choose one from the other, you can still sin. Like choosing to wear a face mask or not.

If you think I’m kidding listen to this: If it’s hard for the righteous to be saved, what more of the ungodly? Which can still be rephrased to mean that you can feel holy and yet miss heaven.

It’s like the Pharisees and their exaggerated sense of self piety. But we are told that if you want to enter heaven your righteousness needs to be more than that of those Jewish teachers. This should worry you, of course.

But perhaps the Christian faith is very wonderful, it doesn’t matter how many times you flounder, as long as you repent. You can even sin a thousand times and repent that much more. You can kill the prime minister of your country and if you repent, you can still meet him in heaven. David of the Bible killed one of his soldiers, and as though that was not bad enough, he went on to marry the deceased’s wife. How appalling! Similar to that priest who drilled to death another man’s wife. The beauty of the Catholic doctrine is that there’s purgatory. Check out Wikipedia for more about purgatory, you might just find some consolations in this doctrine.

Anyway, don’t worry about Wikipedia or purgatory or stuff. Heaven is not for those who worry. It’s for those whose death penalty was substituted by the crucifixion of the son of a Jewish carpenter.

See you in paradise.

