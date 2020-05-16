We won’t allow PF, ECZ alter elections calendar – Kamboni

KALOMO UPND member of parliament Harry Kamboni says Zambia is ruled by jokers who think they can defer next year’s general election in the name of coronavirus without the blessings of citizens.

In an interview, Kamboni said it was a joke that the ruling PF and the Electoral Commission of Zambia could think of deferring the 2021 general elections without the two thirds majority parliamentary support.

“Zambia is ruled by jokers who think they can defer the date for 2021 general elections in the name of coronavirus without the blessings of the citizens. We will not allow ECZ and PF to make any changes to the 2021 elections calendar because as of now there is no need to change the day of voting. So why should they suggest of rearranging the calendar?” he asked. “In Western Province, elections were conducted at the peak of COVID-19. PF must not dare to tamper with the date of general elections because we will not allow that. If they dare to tamper the people will stop them constitutionally. The executive and ECZ have no power to change the date of general elections because it is in the Constitution, and it is only Parliament that can change that.”

Kamboni said since people had suffered enough at the hands of PF, they would not allow postponement of the general elections.

“Elections are put in the Constitution and it is MPs mandated to make any changes, and not ECZ. It is the citizens to tell us what they want and we will represent them in Parliament. As for now there is no need to change anything because we have started opening schools and other sectors,” he said.

And Kamboni challenged the PF to invest in the country’s health system.

“They have been investing outside the country and we have seen some have lost weight because they couldn’t go for their medical check-up outside the country because all borders are closed. It is important to make our health system better for everybody because in such a situation where do you go to?” asked Kamboni. “A number of ministers that go out for medical check-up abroad couldn’t go. And then in Zambia they couldn’t also go to hospitals because the system is dead. We have some ministers who every three weeks have to fly outside to be ‘pumped’. And then they couldn’t go this time around, and we have seen they have lost weight. Otherwise, if this lockdown continues some will die.”