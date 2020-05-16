Zambia records 11 new Covid cases

HEALTH minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced 11 new cases of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, tests conducted in Nakonde, which of late shocked the country with massive figures, did not produce any positive case.

Giving an update from Nakonde, Chilufya said the 11 new cases were from 667 tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

He said the accumulative number of COVID-19 cases had risen to 679.

He said the ministry recorded 31 discharges from various isolation centres.

Dr Chilufya further said from those discharged, 20 were health workers.

“In Nakonde where we are here today, the Chinsali facility did conduct a few tests and did not record positives but today we will continue screening and testing and we have carried out mass testing and we will be expecting to hear results from not less than 150 samples that we have carried out in the last 24-48 hours,” Chilufya said.

“Currently, in Nakonde, where we are reporting from today, we have 105 patients under isolation; 26 are in Nakonde and 79 in Chinsali general hospital…and on a rather positive note, we have discharged 31 from various isolation facilities. These 31 patients include 20 health workers that have recovered and are being discharged and the rest of the cases remain stable.”