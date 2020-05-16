Zambia’s economy ‘better’ than South Africa – GBM

PF national mobilisation committee vice-chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has claimed that Zambia’s economy is doing far much better than that of South Africa, as of today.

He uses that deceptive reasoning to conclude that those who want to unseat President Edgar Lungu and the PF in next year’s general elections: “baleibepafye (they are cheating themselves).”

He claims, “Had I not been part of the UPND, I would have been 10 times richer than I am today.”

Mwamba also says had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing party’s national mobilisation committee would have scored highly by now.

Mwamba was speaking, in Icibemba and isolated English words, on a special interview programme on Kasama Radio in Northern Province on Wednesday.

Several radio stations in the northern bloc of the country were relaying the interview.

Mwamba, who is popularly known as GBM, said when one looked at the South African Rand and Zambia’s kwacha today, “they are almost at par.”

“Bushe kwena teti mutotele ba Edgar Lungu (Can’t you surely clap for Mr Edgar Lungu)? We are clapping for Edgar Lungu! South Africa is something like 100 times richer than Zambia but today their economy is struggling…Economy iya Zambia is doing far much better than iya South Africa,” Mwamba said.

“So, if the opposition came in, God forbid, what can they do? What experience do they have? Look at what President Edgar Lungu has done to this country! He has brought development. Baleeba ati economy taili bwino (they are saying that the economy isn’t okay) [but] economy ilifye bwino (the economy is just okay). Fwebashili bwino nifwe bene pantu tatulemona ifyo kateka alecita (it’s us who are not okay because we are not seeing what the President is doing).”

Mwamba, a one-time UPND vice-president, regretted that he wasted his money and time being in the opposition party.

“Had I not been part of the UPND, I would have been 10 times richer than I am today…” he noted.

He further indicated that there was no one who could fix Zambia’s economy, apart from the ‘experienced’ President Lungu.

“Who has experience between Edgar Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema? Hakainde Hichilema loves money more than he loves Zambians!” Mwamba said.

Asked whether or not the PF could lose the 2021 general elections, Mwamba responded: “baleibepafye; teti ileya (they are cheating themselves; It can’t go).”

Mwamba also said the job of the PF national mobilisation committee was to grow the numbers for the party.

“What the party structures cannot do, we’ll do it because we don’t have a limit. As the mobilisation committee, we can even go to an opposition official like [Northern Province UPND chairman Nathan] Ilunga and tell him to join us – just in case our party structures are afraid of doing that,” he said. “We don’t have a limit where we cannot reach; we can reach out to everyone and woo them. What we want are numbers! I mean, what is mobilisation all about? It’s too court people. We can’t let the party structures work alone. Politics is about numbers and where the party structures are failing, ifwe tufwile twayapo (we have to go – to be there).”

Asked on the achievements of his committee so far, Mwamba said had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, “you would have seen what our committee could have done by now.”

“But unfortunately, this pandemic has restricted our work because we cannot reach out to certain areas, when the President is encouraging everyone to stay at home. Let me tell you, abali lined up ukufuma mu UPND ukuti bese (those who are lined up to leave the UPND to come)… We are not targeting only those we went with to the UPND but we are targeting even those hardcore UPND officials. Tulebafwaya (we want them)!” explained Mwamba. “So, you’ll start seeing the achievements of our committee once the COVID-19 measures are eased up. We have so many impending programmes, especially in Southern Province. For the first time in the history of this country, you have started hearing that councillors are resigning. What does that mean? Anyway, that’s a story for another day. We’ve done quite a lot, as far as our mobilisation team is concerned. In fact, we would have done far much better today if there was no COVID-19 pandemic.”