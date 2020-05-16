ZB cancels Mosi Day of Thunder Music festival

ZAMBIAN Breweries has announced the cancellation of this year’s 5th Edition of the Mosi Day of Thunder Music festival slated for May 23 in Livingstone.

According to a statement by Chishimba Nyambe of PR Girl Media, the decision is in compliance with the restrictions on large social gatherings put in place by the government in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Zambian Breweries has with deep regret and sadness announced the cancellation of this year’s 5th edition of the beloved Mosi Day of Thunder Music festival in Livingstone, which was due to take place on 23rd May,” read the statement.

According to the statement, the decision was arrived at for the safety of the community.

“Around the world, festivals, sporting events and community celebrations are being cancelled or postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19; and ours should not be an exception. It is a collective responsibility to fight the spread of this pandemic and we trust that our consumers will understand this as a joint effort to protect our community,” reads the statement.

Nyambe stated that Zambian Breweries in collaboration with R&G Events would however host a solidary event in Lusaka dubbed “Mosi Day of Thunder – Collabo Edition” on October 10 at he R&G Arena in Lusaka.

She stated that the event would be focused on raising funds to create relief to the city of Livingstone and the tourism and arts sector impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is in our DNA to bring people together for a better world and recognise that the local and international tourism industry requires significant assistance to rebuild and that is why we have decided to donate part of the proceeds from this event to this Pro-Livingstone Tourism and Arts Fund,” she stated.

Nyambe explained that while the event was a corporate social initiative to generate funds to support the tourism industry of Livingstone, home of the mighty Mosi-oa-Tunya, Zambian Breweries would maintain the promise of celebrating the best of local talent with local artists.

“Mampi and Chef 187 join the previously announced lineup featuring Slap Dee, Macky 2, Jay Rox, Yo Maps, Mic Burner, Magg 44, Natasha Chansa and Dope Boys, including the country’s leading DJs. However, the guest artist Sampa The Great will not perform at the event due to a clash in her scheduled dates. However, South African guest artist DJ Prince Kaybee will still perform at the event among the exciting list of local artists,” Nyambe stated.

She stated that the sixth edition of the Mosi Day of Thunder Music festival would return to Livingstone in 2021 as per festival tradition and would endure to be a showcase of Zambian talent on the country’s biggest musical stage.

Zambian Breweries country director Jose Moran urged the public to adhere to the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until it is safe to socialise once again.

“We will continue to unite people through music and find ways to connect with the community during this trying time. Our upcoming series of Mosi online music experiences to be launched this week will be innovative and exciting to keep our consumers entertained while they stay at home,” Moran said.

He said ticket refunds for this year’s Mosi Day of Thunder edition for Livingstone would be available at Computicket in Shoprite outlets, starting Friday May 15 (yesterday).

Zambian Breweries Plc is part of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the largest brewer in the world, with more than 400 beer brands and some 200,000 employees in over 50 countries.

It is also one of the world’s largest bottlers of soft drinks.

Zambian Breweries was established in Zambia in 1968 and its product range has grown to include clear beers such as Mosi Lager, Castle, Carling Black Label, Eagle, Stella Artois, and Budweiser.