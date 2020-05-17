Come-on Eddy, you can do better, Kambwili tells Lungu

COME-ON Eddy, you can do better, take charge of running this country, exclaimed NDC president Chishimba Kambwili as he refused to be part of the new normal declaration.

And Kambwili says disbursing the K10 billion credit facility to SMEs through government institutions will be disastrous and a waste of money.

Addressing the media at his Lusaka residence, Kambwili said declaring the COVID-19 as the new normal was conceding defeat.

He said he would not be part of the President’s declaration.

“Come-on Eddy, you can do better. Calling COVID-19 a new normal is accepting defeat. I refuse to be part of this; Zambians do not accept the COVID-19 as the new normal. Take charge of the running of the country,” Kambwili said.

Kambwili said the initiative of disbursing the K10 billion was good but feared the money was not safe as the PF government was not genuine.

“We are not dealing with a genuine government; we are dealing with a bunch of crooks. People of Zambia, I want to warn you, this money will end up in PF cadres’ pockets and will not benefit businessmen and women. A lot of politicians, cadres and ministers who have borrowed from DBZ, ministers who have borrowed from CEEC and have not been paying back and CEEC has been badly affected finally because of politically exposed persons borrowing using government institutions, intimidate them and cannot collect the money. And now this is exactly what these people want to do,” Kambwili, president of the National Democratic Congress said.

“Don’t dare use government institutions but send the money through normal banks because they do proper feasibility studies and analysis to see who qualifies unlike government controlled institutions.”

Kambwili said the use of government institutions would see the said money go to waste as it would be like pouring it into a bottomless pit.

“These institutions…their CEOs don’t have power, they are controlled by government, so they will just be receiving letters from minister directing them whom to give and those not close to PF, those who are not sympathisers of PF, no matter how much their business have been affected will not have anything from this K10 billion. If we don’t handle this K10 billion package properly, the economy will be shaken by the COVID-19. As NDC, we are against this money being channeled through government institutions,” said Kambwili. “Let this money be channeled through banks who will be able to carry out an analysis on individual companies on whether they deserve this money or not. I want to appeal to you Mr President, my dear brother President Edgar Lungu, I have nothing against you but my job is to provide checks and balances and advise you …but it’s up to you to take my advice or leave it.”

Meanwhile, Kambwili said the issues at Mopani Copper Mines have not been resolved by government.

He said on a contrary the letter which the workers, contractors and suppliers says a different story as opposed to the government statements.

Kambwili has challenged the Minister of mines and President Lungu to give the nation the exact and true picture of what is obtaining at Mopani.

“In a nutshell, the company has informed the employees that they have been reinstated back for the next ninety days, and that after ninety days which is 31st of July the company will proceed on a care and maintenance. Equally, the contractors have been written to that they should report back and commence production and that Mopani has only moved the date of termination of contract from 29th of April to 31st of July 2020. And they have made it very clear that by 1st August, all contractors must demobilise and move out of site. Now, why has government been economical with the truth? Because what we have been informed as a country is that the issue of Mopani going on care and maintenance has been resolved.”

Kambwili warned that it would be disastrous for the miners in the Copperbelt, if Mopani Copper Mine goes on care and maintenance as the situation would weaken Kwacha more against other convertible currencies.