LUNGU A CHAMPION OF TRIBALISM – KALABA

HARRY Kalaba believes President Edgar Lungu has not acted on his ‘tribal’ ministers Christopher Yaluma and Professor Nkandu Luo because they regurgitated his (the President’s) position.

Commerce minister and Malole PF member of parliament Yaluma and his fisheries and livestock minister and Munali PF member of parliament Prof Luo are all on record disparaging Tongas.

Meanwhile, Kalaba, who is opposition Democratic Party president, says it won’t be job on training once he ascends to the Republican presidency.

Kalaba spoke on Modern Voice Radio in Chirundu.

Asked by the programme host, Alfred Chimba, what he thought the President’s silence on tribalism meant, Kalaba responded that: “it means he is supporting it.”

“He has also been talking about tribal politics. He himself has been a champion [of tribalism] and all those speaking now are just students listening to the President. If I don’t want it, I’ll deal with it,” Kalaba said.

“The Bible says two cannot walk together unless they agree. So, how is he still moving with Professor [Nkandu] Luo and Christopher Yaluma? It’s because he has agreed that ‘what you said is correct’.”

He also said; “when you put Harry Kalaba there, things will start moving.”

“For me it’s not job on training; I have been a civil servant for 10 years. I know how the civil service works. I have been a member of parliament for seven years, I have been a minister for six years. I understand government and when I go, I know what a yellow book is, I know what a green paper is in Cabinet. I know everything that’s in the government!” Kalaba said.

“Those who think that Zambia has reached a dead-end…. Those who think that corruption, intolerance and tribal divisions can only be stopped by the DP in government, they are welcome to join us. But DP is not going to go and get swallowed by another political party.”

Kalaba further pledged that his government would be elevating police officers on merit.

“Those that work hard will be rewarded. Those that have chosen to align themselves with the PF which is going out, nizanu izo (it’s up to you). We wish you well! August 12 [2021] is coming; muzayendela pamodzi nabameno abo ba PF banu (you’ll go together with your PF). Just be professional! Yes, I know that the police has suffered in this country…” noted Kalaba.

Meanwhile, Kalaba later paid a courtesy call on senior headwoman Mandenga in Sikoongo chiefdom, within Chirundu district.