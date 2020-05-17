Zambia needs a competent, courageous President, not a joker – Kangwa

ZAMBIA needs a competent, generous and courageous President not a joker, says Socialist Party Copperbelt spokesperson Joseph Kangwa.

In a statement yesterday, Kangwa said there was no presidential candidate being earmarked by political parties in Zambia that has the qualifications needed to make it to State House and liberate the country from the dungeons of poverty except the Socialist Party’s Dr. Fred M’membe.

“Some people will argue and say I am just saying that because I belong to SP, but I belong to SP precisely because of its principles that are embodied by Dr M’membe,” Kangwa said.

He said Zambians do not need to have an economist, a lawyer, a rich man or woman, a talkative or a highly educated president in order to end their long struggle against absolute poverty, structural unemployment, injustice, inequity, corruption, exploitation, and political violence.

Kangwa said Zambians need a competent, generous and courageous president.

“Someone who embraces humanity and believes that all humans deserve social respect and possess social worth regardless of status, a person who believes in good and democratic governance. Dr M’membe is the best this country has to offer for president. All of us, the Zambian people should vote for him and the SP come 2021 general elections,” he said.

Kangwa said socially, Dr M’membe understands community and service, and that was the reason he had been able to live a public and civil life.

He said Dr M’membe was a man of courage, generosity and integrity because he believed in a generous society.

Kangwa noted that one does not have to be rich to access land, quality education and good healthcare services.

Further, Kangwa said economically, Dr M’membe and the Socialist Party understand the importance of economic freedom.

“Politically, Dr Fred M’membe is a highly principled man, unlike Mr Edgar Lungu or Mr Hakainde Hichilema, who only know their own political and economic interests. The SP under the leadership of Dr M’membe will make sure that democracy prevails in the country,” Kangwa said. “The SP believes in constitutional freedoms. It will make sure that it promotes a constitution that will arise from the Zambian people, developed by them and adopted by them. Under them, there shall be zero tolerance for political violence, because every life matters,” he said.

Kangwa further said what Zambia needs was not a mere change in government from PF to UPND because the two do not have any difference.

He said what was happening in today’s PF regime would most likely continue with a UPND regime because both were capitalist parties.

He insisted that capitalist politicians would never be persuaded by moral reasoning or by facts to prioritise improving the living conditions of the masses and the environment over their selfish interests.

“Their only criteria is maximising their wealth at the expense of the people of Zambia. It is only with Dr Fred M’membe and the SP that there will be genuine change in the Zambian society that will satisfy the needs of the majority of Zambians. With them at the helm, the government will provide food, education, shelter and healthcare for all, and will make sure that Justice, Equity and Peace reign in the country. Power to the rising generation,” said Kangwa.