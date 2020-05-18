You can rig an election but not a vision

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Today’s Vantage Point gets the theme from one of Bally 1’s Facebook posts. Like many other statements that he shares on his Facebook page, I could, not until about now, immediately decipher and decode the dossier that was compressed in his nine-word statement to my full satisfaction.

I must, however, register my fears of being cited for plagiarism, as I have not sought his permission to use his “quote”, just in case he patented it. With these straightforward people, you can never really know to what extent they can go just to ensure that they are always on the right side of the law.

Who would want to go through what a certain president from one party, who in all fairness should relinquish his position to his secretary general because he makes more sense, went through? Court is not familiar grounds for some of us.

May I therefore tender in my apologies in advance to Bally, especially if I do not do justice to his quote by failing to bring out the issues he himself would have loved to come out. Otherwise, if I perish, I perish! After all he is the same Bally who will pay my fees should he decide to drag me to court.

Another gallant son of the soil whose works I wish to acknowledge is Alfred Chishala, especially for his song titled “ba kasumbula ba fyola”, which was one of the hit songs towards the end of the last millennium. I find the message in this song so current that I cannot resist using it as one of the overarching themes in my discourse today.

When Bally cried foul after the election results were announced in 2016, one needed to have followed the whole electoral process in order to appreciate his concerns. For those whose interest in the whole process lies only in the final results, it was very easy to dismiss him as not standing on terraferma with his “claims”.

His ensuing petition was thrown through the window on a 14-days-is-14 days technicality and the rest is history. We have a government in place. But as if seeing your election results manipulated in broad daylight is not enough torture, as fate may have it, Bally found himself implicated in an unprecedented traffic offense whose gravity earned it a treason status.

More than the reason for his arrest, the manner in which Bally was arrested was very dehumanising to say the least. Hordes of state operatives and PF cadres mobbed his estate, with some vandalising his property, while still others went to the extent of relieving their beans-filled bellies on the floor without an iota of shame. Fast forward, Bally is taken in at Mukobeko with one of the highest crimes in the land.

Fair enough! But what, in my view, was the most difficult to understand episode of the entire saga was his response when he was asked what his view about his tormenters was. How would someone forgive and forget such a humiliating experience just like that? Maybe this is the question that the PF rank and file are asking themselves when we hear them say if someone else has to be president of Zambia, it should at least not be Bally.

Typical of the guilty hearted, they have been envisioning themselves paying for their sins, commensurate with the role they played in his implication should Bally become president. But as if he has lost memory of all the bad things, Bally has gone on to assure everyone, even the one who left human excreta in his castle, of his protection, much to their surprise and disbelief.

When I saw his post about how easy it is to rig election results, but impossible to rig a vision, I knew there was a bigger message Bally was communicating than met the eye. Such is the nature of most of his coded posts. Don’t take them on face value, or you will not relate.

What is more interesting is the way the PF has been able to fulfill his predictions word for word. As if to help bestow upon him a prophet status, they have walked his talk more religiously than they follow their constitution.

From what has been happening since the controversial election results of 2016, there must be even one thing that should be able to make one think twice about the truth that it is impossible to rig a vision. And it is said of vision that where there is lack of it, people perish. Have we not perished, or someone will only accept the lateral application of the word?

After all those races with purportedly pre-marked ballot papers, which consigned some of Bally’s lieutenants to jail, one would have expected the PF government not to waste any time but quickly put on a poker face and get down to business.

Yes, there could have been issues with the entire process leading up to the swearing in of the President, but it could have been a different narrative we are dealing with had they hit the ground running with serious and honest projects, not just tinkering around the edges of real service delivery with wrongly priced Chinese roads and hospitals.

Until recently, there was still a chance for the PF to make things right with the citizenry by being a good government. To the contrary, they have successfully alienated themselves from the people as much as they possibly can.

Alfred Kalumba Chishala’s “ba kasumbula ba fyola” song becomes the most befitting song to describe the people leading this copy. After stealing the election results of 2016 like ba kasumbula ba fyola, the PF must have awakened to the sad reality that they cannot handle the “lomba” that is in the stolen bag.

The lomba inside the stolen bag represents all the challenging aspects of governance that we have since seen the PF government unable to harmonise, such as maintaining the rule of law, reconciling all the economic factors that seem to be at war leading the country into an unprecedented economic quagmire, their leader’s failure to stamp his authority so unequivocally that all his charges would know lip service is not his portion, and so forth.

But because they just snatched someone’s results bag without the foreknowledge of how to nurture the lomba therein, they are now at sea with no idea on what to do next to calm the raging creature in the stolen bag. Of course, they can only return the bag to the rightful owner at the next election as that is the only stipulated time they will meet again. That is to say between now and then, they will have to continue pacifying the lomba with placebo remedies.

Exposing their inadequacies beyond even the unreasonable doubt their most gullible followers, who have been insulting the rightful owner of the results with impunity, in recent months has been COVID-19. To try and cover their shame somehow, they have sought to close objective media houses like Prime TV. Too late for them, everyone already knows their ploys.

Going by the way they have handled the issues pertaining to the enemy without a mind of its own in COVID-19, one would seriously question their capacity to handle an enemy with capacity to change attacking strategies according to their response. It would no doubt be disastrous.

Their handling of every facet of the novel corona virus disease fight is by itself enough testament that their leader is not in charge. Talk of the testing for the virus, the announcing of results, the handling of donations and the measures put in place to stop the virus from spreading. There is nothing to inspire any hope of victory on any of the fronts of the fight.

If we survive this fight, and we shall, it shall all be down to God’s grace, which shall also not be because the papas’ petitions, but purely His inherent grace because even they (the papas) have been dumb stricken by the virus. It has relegated their miraculous powers to their rightful owner: the father of all lies himself.

How will even the biggest critique of Bally 1 prove his ascertains that the biggest problem facing this country is lack of leadership at the highest level, when every time the president has appeared to provide leadership on the way forward for the country amid covid-19, he has made eye-popping pronouncements, much to the shock of the general populace.

Just like the sun gives the stars an opportunity to shine bright when it sets, whether by default or by design, president Edgar Lungu has done everything to set his political sun, leaving Bally’s political star to illuminate the dark skies and provide light for all. He has accorded Bally a platform to have a foretaste of the Republican presidency by neglecting some of his duties, which Bally 1 has seized with aplomb.

Moreover, some stars are bigger than the sun. The sun seems to shine brighter than the stars only because it is closer to our planet than some bigger stars. How much more light Bally’s star will be able to give out when it takes the position of the sun has been tried and tested through the leadership he has been offering on critical national issues even from the opposition.

There is indeed no rest for the wicked seeing how the PF led government has been grappling with a wide range of challenges ranging from those stemming from incompetence to natural disasters like COVID-19. With the way they have failed to use the contraband in the bag they grabbed by force, I would have been having my good-for-you moment if I was Bally 1.

chisangamelvin651@gmail.com