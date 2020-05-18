Zambians can’t continue with a PF pandemic – UPND

IT will be more deadly than COVID-19 to have the PF in leadership after 2021, says Neto Halwabala.

And Halwabala says it is a political misjudgment and myopic for Lawrence Evans to insinuate that President Edgar Lungu has done a lot than Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Meanwhile, Halwabala, who is Southern Province deputy information and publicity secretary, says: “The PF is a bunch of comedians who cannot handle national issues.”

In a statement, Halwabala said it was unfortunate that PF leaders were not apologetic for damaging the economy.

“We know that PF leaders are disconnected from the people and do not understand their anger and misery…. I would like to tell the PF leadership through their Southern Province chairperson Lawrence Evans that in 2021 tables will turn and the PF should not think that the ECZ will manipulate the election in their favour. We have a lot of confusion in the nation caused by the PF and not COVID-19 and having them (PF) in government after 2021 will be more deadly than COVID-19 and Zambian citizens can’t continue with such a PF pandemic,” Halwabala said.

He advised the PF in Southern Province to get itself in what he described as a self-political quarantine.

“It’s political misjudgment and myopic for Southern province Patriotic Front chairman Lawrence Evans to insinuate that the PF under Edgar Chagwa Lungu has done a lot for this country compared to UNIP’s Dr Kenneth Kaunda or MMD former Heads of State and that he will remain in power until 2031 and beyond,” Halwabala said.

He indicated that it was sad that the PF leaders do not seem to notice the high unemployment levels, poverty and corruption affecting the nation.

He added that the PF seems also oblivious to the kwacha depreciation and resultant high costs of essential commodities.

“There is no disposable income for civil servants and workers in general except for Edgar and his followers. Who can celebrate being led by political leaders whose leadership has failed to prudently address the fundamental economic and social issues? The PF is just a bunch of political comedians without capacity to handle national issues,” said Halwabala.

Evans told the UPND to try 2031 or 2036 elections because the PF would continue in power till then.