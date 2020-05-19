8 test positive for COVID-19

ZAMBIA has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in Lusaka, Ndola and Solwezi.

Meanwhile, 42 COVID-19 patients on the Copperbelt have recovered and discharged.

Giving the daily update yesterday, Ministry of Health director Infectious diseases Professor Lloyd Mulenga said a response team had moved into Chirundu.

He said just like Nakonde, Chirundu was one border town close to the response because of the number of truck drivers entering the country through it.

He said similar approach would be scaled to other border towns on the Copperbelt and Livingstone so that “we do not have cases being imported into the country”.

Prof Mulenga also announced that a number of Zambians returning from South Africa (106) and 116 from India, who would be mandatorily quarantined.

He said those to be quarantined include some transitioning to Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Prof Mulenga said 521 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours at UTH, Ndola and Chinsali laboratories out of which eight new cases were recorded.

“These eight new cases, we have three from Lusaka, one is a 46-year-old health worker from UTH and the other one is a 31-year-old contact to a known case,” he explained. “Then from the Copperbelt [and Northern Province], we have recorded five. These five, one of them is a female health worker from Ndola Teaching Hospital, then we have a 23-year-old who is a contact to a known case and then from Solwezi we have detected three more cases.”

Prof Mulenga announced four discharges from the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University facility.

He said cumulatively, the country has recorded 761 positive cases of COVID-19, seven deaths and 192 recoveries with 566 active cases.

And Copperbelt Public Health Specalist Dr Charles Sakulanda said so far Copperbelt has only six positive patients in isolation.

“As Copperbelt, we have six patients in our facilities who are responding well. So we had 48 positive patients for COVID-19 and I am happy to say that we discharged 42 cumulative and only have six patients in our facilities,” Dr Sakulanda said.

He said Copperbelt has come up with isolation centres in each district.

“Masiti is the main centre but we have decentralised to have each district having a facility. Our critical centre remains at Ndola Teaching Hospital ICU. As Copperbelt, we have intensified contact tracing so that we continue to fight COVID-19,” said Sakulanda Dr.

He said this when the Muslim Society in Ndola donated assorted items to Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe worthy K25, 000.

And Nundwe said all donated items would be accounted for.

“These donations that are coming, we have strict instruction to ensure that they are accounted for. We have auditors that are making sure that we account for these donations,” said Nundwe.

And Muslim Society Representative Haron Zulu said the donation was meant to help the fight against COVID-19.