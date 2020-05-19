Bishop Lungu warns of false prophecies

ZAMBIA Conference for Catholic Bishops president George Lungu says the coming of the coronavirus has led to a lot of false prophecies and confusion in the world.

In his sermon during private mass on Radio Maria on Sunday, Bishop Lungu who is in-charge of Chipata Diocese said some people have taken advantage of the pandemic to mislead people.

“It’s just recently when I received a WhatsApp message which advised that people should remain indoors on May 8th 2020 because there would be total darkness for three days. The message indicated that God was going to kill those who do not listen to him. The people were advised to lock themselves in houses and stock enough food to last three days. But today is May 17, 2020 and nothing has happened,” he said.

Bishop Lungu said people should be weary of such false prophecies and prophets.

He said the Holy Spirit should guide false prophets so that they know the truth and not to mislead God’s people.

Bishop Lungu said people should not lose hope because COVID-19 would one day come to an end and church gatherings would start although things might slightly change compared to the way it was in the past.

And Bishop Lungu has condemned the culture of some members of the clergy who desert their mother churches to form individual churches when they discover that they are spiritually gifted.

He says such habits sometimes lead to divisions and suffocation of the Word of God.

“We should not bring confusion by isolating ourselves from the mother church and form individual churches,” said Bishop Lungu.