COVID battle for all of us, says Prof Mukonka

PROFESSOR Victor Mukonka says the coronavirus battle is for all of us, as the country records 11 new cases in 24 hours.

Giving a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic yesterday, Prof Mukonka who is Zambia National Public Health Institute director urged people to adhere to the provided health guidelines.

“So, this is a battle for all of us, and together we shall win and conquer COVID-19. This morning, therefore, I wish to report that in our laboratories we have conducted 644 tests. Out of these, 11 have turned out positive as new cases; this is for the last 24 hours,” Prof Mukonka said. “And the new positive cases are as follows: the tests done in UTH we managed to pick eight positive cases. The first one is from Tanzania, a truck driver and screened through our port in Nakonde. The second one was picked also through the mass screening we were conducting in Nakonde from the community there. The third case is a health worker, again who was picked in Nakonde through our routine screening exercise. We have one case from Isoka district hospital….”

He said cumulatively, Zambia had 772 COVID-19 cases with 192 discharges so far.

Prof Mukonka said currently there were 577 cases still active.