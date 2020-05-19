Deforestation alarms Mulendema

[By Chambwa Moonga in Mumbwa]

CHIEF Mulendema of the Ila and Kaonde people of Mumbwa district is alarmed by continued deforestation in his chiefdom.

Meanwhile, Mumbwa UPND member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa has donated 40 pockets of cement to chief Mulendema for the construction of the local court in the chiefdom.

Nanjuwa paid a courtesy call on Mulendema on Saturday afternoon.

The traditional leader complained that trees in his chiefdom were being depleted due to charcoal burning.

He said deforestation in Mulendema had become such a sorry sight.

“Nshizanda kutelela keembe kulila (I don’t want to hear the noise of an axe). Mulendema is far behind, in terms of development. [Mulendema] is potentially a wealth chiefdom. We share a border with the biggest national park, Kafue. But what do we have to show for that?” asked Mulendema.

“I’m seeing resources like trees being depleted for charcoal burning. What they (Forestry Department) do is that when they impound charcoal contraband, they take that charcoal to the magistrate courts and when the due process is done a go head is given to auction. The money goes to the Ministry of Finance! [But] what do we as the people of Mulendema, the owners of the resources, have to show for that? We still have to go and knock to the government for assistance, when these resources (trees) are here. It shouldn’t be that way! There is a lot of charcoal coming from a local forest of Mulendema.”

Nanjuwa conveyed UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s greetings to the chief.

He also said depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hichilema would visit Mulendema, for a courtesy call.

Mulendema was installed a few months ago.

Later, Nanjuwa handed over 40 pockets of cement for the construction of Mulendema local court.