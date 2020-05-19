Those accusing Lungu of corruption are foolish – Mbewe

KEBBY Mbewe says those accusing President Edgar Lungu of being tribal and corrupt are foolish.

Mbewe claimed that Kalaba and Kambwili are competing to open their mouths and accusing President Lungu of all sorts of names just to win a position of running mate in the UPND.

Addressing the media in Choma yesterday Mbewe, a PF member of the central committee, said those criticising the government must not take their hate for President Lungu personal to an extent of labelling him tribal and corrupt when he was not.

“Those accusing President Edgar Lungu of being tribal are foolish and practicing childish type of politics that Zambians have continued to reject. How can the bitterness of Zambian opposition politicians reach to this level where every time whoever wants to open their mouth it’s Lungu this, Lungu that?” he complained.

Mbewe said Zambians were not interested in politics of hate and name calling because it cannot help bring solutions to the country’s current problems such as the coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed disappointment that some opposition political party politicians have continued exhibiting foolishness by denying Zambians an alternative voice and message that can make them listen to them than always talking ill of the Head of State.

“It is irking to hear and seeing politicians choosing to make the name of the President a subject of every discussion instead of talking about policies they wish to implement for Zambians to vote for them,” Mbewe said. “Because of some shallowness in some of our opposition politicians, come 2021 PF will have it easy again – to win with a landslide margin because the opposition have no message apart from practicing politics of hate and name calling.”

He accused DP president Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili of practicing politics of bitterness, which has been making the UPND fail to win elections.

“In fact we know that these two politicians are competing with each other to open their mouths and accuse the President of all sorts of names just to win a position of running mate in the UPND,” Mbewe said. “But I want to warn the UPND that be careful because these two individuals are traitors and not loyal, no wonder they left PF. They are wolves in sheep’s skin. And if HH is going to allow himself to be dribbled by the two, it will be very unfortunate. The UPND should open its eyes and see that those two gentlemen are spoilers and have no loyalty. They were in PF and we saw how they became disloyal.”

He accused Kalaba and Kambwili of being deceivers who had no value to add to the UPND.

“We know those two are looking for identity by talking too much thinking that the UPND will have no option but to choose one of them as running mate even if they know very well deep down in their hearts that UPND can’t win 2021 elections,” Mbewe said. “Zambians know that politicians that jump from one political party to another are compromised and can’t be trusted anymore. So it’s up to HH to put Kalaba or Kambwili as his running mate if he wants to mess his party.”

He wondered when Kalaba and Kambwili saw that President Lungu was tribal and corrupt since when they worked under him he was a darling.

“These two politicians are hypocrites and their hate for President Lungu is unacceptable. If it is Kalaba he is a fake Christian because there is no Christian who talks bad about others especially elders like President Lungu. He has no character of Christianity in him despite going round to all churches to campaign,” Mbewe said.

He said there was no way Kalaba and Kambwili could continue issuing disparaging remarks against the Head of State when they were supposed to tell Zambians what they wish to offer differently from what the PF government was doing at the moment.

“2021 is just around the corner. I doubt Zambians are going to vote for people without a direction apart from just expressing bitterness for leaving PF. If those two, Kalaba and Kambwili, want to be relevant in the Zambian political landscape they must start practicing mature politics where they can just state their case and how they wish to run the country without name calling,” said Mbewe. “UPND is still in opposition today because they practice politics of bitterness and name calling which Zambians have continued rejecting in every election. PF will continue being the party of choice for Zambians because it has a mature, humble and focused leader who does not engage in politics of bitterness and name calling. President Lungu knows that winning 2021 elections is about telling people what his government is doing, about delivering development to the people and not bitterness or name calling that the opposition are practicing.”