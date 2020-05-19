We need integrity tests in political leadership – Chisenga

FOUNDATION for Democratic Process programmes manager Gilbert Chisenga says there is need to introduce integrity tests for all candidates in elective positions to avoid ushering into office mediocre leadership.

In a statement yesterday, Chisenga said it was unfortunate that people learn after voting that they have voted into office people with questionable backgrounds.

“Maybe the reason as to why we seem to have come to embrace leadership mediocrity is because we have no proper pre-election vetting (similar to the FAZ integrity test) system for those vying for elected positions,” he said. “In most cases, we just come to learn later on that we were voting for people with questionable backgrounds, whose real characteristics come to manifest when they are drunk with power.”

Chisenga said currently vetting was only concentrated at presidential level.

“We seem to have concentrated our vetting on the presidential candidates, which is also not taken seriously, forgetting the parliamentary, mayoral and local government levels. Yet the MPs form cabinet and the mayors/council chairpersons head cities and local government, councillors too preside over local authorities,” he said. “Corruption is in most cases perpetrated and exacerbated by people without or with little integrity. Mediocrity too is associated with people with weak moral fibre and integrity.”

Chisenga condemned the ongoing massive resignations of councillors.

“The alarming levels of councillors resigning because carrots are purportedly being dangled in their faces occasioning unnecessary by-elections in the midst of economic hardships is very sad and unfortunate,” he said. “As a country we should consider passing a serious law on pre-election vetting, to sieve would be candidates in elections. People must know more details about their potential councillor, mayor, MP and president. People must ask critical questions. Where are they coming from? How are their past records? What have they done in the past? Good or bad.”

Chisenga said the introduction of integrity tests may help people vote for credible leaders.

“This may mitigate the danger of voting for criminals and corrupt elements with questionable backgrounds and sometimes ‘foreigners’. We need to scrutinise, screen and then select,” said Chisenga.