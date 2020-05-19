Zambia’s procurement system flawed – Ng’andu

FINANCE minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says Zambia’s current procurement system is flawed and that it is being reformed.

The minister who says he doesn’t believe in the “20 per cent stuff” sub-contraction policy added that, “We have admitted that there was an over-ambition, in terms of borrowing. There were so many projects that we wanted to carry out and in the process of doing that the debt position got to a level that…”

President Edgar Lungu has been ‘singing’ about the 20 per cent sub-contraction policy which he believes will benefit local contractors.

Meanwhile, Dr Ng’andu says the COVID-19 pandemic has made Zambians to realise that depending on other people can be a tragedy.

He was speaking on ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview programme.

“The procurement system is flawed and we have been working on reforming it. Very soon, when Parliament opens, one of the bills that I’m presenting is the new procurement system. I accept that the procurement system has not served the Zambian people as well as it should and therefore it needs to change,” Dr Ng’andu said. “A lot of the contracts that have been given to foreigners, in my view, could have been given to Zambians. There is an important aspect here; when you give contracts to Zambians, what you are doing is also building capacity within the country to be able to do things for ourselves. This is 56 years after independence – we should be in a position to build houses for ourselves, roads for ourselves. If we need specialised skills, then we can import the specialised skills.”

He underscored that he accepted the flaw in the procurement system and: “to amplify that, I don’t believe in the 20 per cent stuff. I don’t believe in a percentage!”

“What we should have is a system where the procurement Act must provide for priority to go to Zambian business people with the capacity to do the work. If a Zambian company has the capacity to do the work 100 per cent, so be it. If a Zambian company needs to work with another Zambian company so that together they can produce the capacity required to carry out an assignment, so be it,” he explained. “In this respect, I would very much want to encourage Zambian engineering firms and so on to consider working together. One of the problems we have in this country is that we don’t like to work together…We cannot sub-contract the development of this country to other people.”

On Zambia’s debt levels and whether or not the amount was unsustainable, the minister answered that such was in public domain and that everyone knew about that (debt unsustainability).

“We have admitted that there was an over-ambition, in terms of borrowing. There were so many projects that we wanted to carry out and in the process of doing that the debt position got to a level that…” he said. “By the time I’m done [as finance minister], I want to get the debt position to a level that is within our capacity to service without putting too much stress and strain on our ability to meet, for example, the running of day-to-day government operations.”

Dr Ng’andu further indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed a fundamental weakness in Zambia.

“But what it does expose is not just the weakness of government but the weakness of business in this country. We Zambians are not sufficiently aggressive in doing business. Government cannot take you by the hand to tell you where to grow…” he noted.

Meanwhile, Dr Ng’andu pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had been a great eye-opener for Zambians.

“It has opened our eyes. It has made us to realise that depending on other people can be a tragedy, can be a disaster. If the other countries, for example, decided that they will keep their borders closed for the next six months, what will happen to us?” said Dr Ng’andu. “So, it is a great eye-opener and we all need to go back to the table – both government and the private sector. The propensity we have in this country is to blame; blame game all the time. ‘It’s you who has caused it’ rather than what is it that we can do.”