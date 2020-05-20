Govt expects political parties, police to address unruly cadres – Dora

DORA Siliya says government does not support any thuggery behaviour because an attack on any media house is an attack on the people of Zambia.

The chief government spokesperson says government believes that it is influence and not violence that serves Zambians well “in our democracy”.

“Government wishes to commend the Zambia Police Service in Isoka district for responding promptly to the disturbances that took place at Isoka Community Radio Station,” Siliya, the information minister, said in a statement yesterday. “Government deeply regrets the incident in which suspected Patriotic Front (PF) cadres stormed a radio station and disrupted programming, against government advice given earlier. Government wishes to maintain its position that it stands with the media and condemns in the strongest terms any incident of harassment and threat of violence against any media house.”

She said as along as a media house is within the law, “government will stand with that media house and we expect that political parties and the police will address unruly cadres”.