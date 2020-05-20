Mutati urges speedy disposal of child abuse cases

FELIX Mutati has called on the Judiciary to expeditiously deal with child abuse cases to help victims heal quickly.

The former Lunte Constituency member of parliament feels the longer cases take, the more the scar on the psychology of the abused child.

“We need to work with colleagues particularly those in the judicial system, that they must give priority in the disposal of cases of child abuse. These are taking too long and in the process the longer they take the more the scar on the psychology of the child. We may end up with a situation where the child begins to believe that the problem was with her and not with the perpetrator,” Mutati said when he donated food and sanitary products to Children in Crisis Home run by the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) in Lusaka. “So this is my earnest appeal to our court system.”

He said the foundation of society was being eroded by the delay in the disposal of the child abuse cases.

Mutati noted that the abuse of children was a sign of the decaying morals and values in society which remained as a dent.

He said it was unimaginable to think a grown man could sexually abuse a girl young enough to be his daughter.

“Whatever those desires maybe, the least that should get in our head is to look at our own child in the house and that child is physically abused, sexually abused and defiled. This is our collective guilt as a society,” Mutati said.

He said the suffering of abused children could only end through collective efforts.

“And we cannot bring about any change unless we take responsibility of the problems that face us,” Mutati said.

The former finance minister said he was happy to donate to the YWCA and pledged to make frequent similar gestures.

The donated items included mealie-meal, rice, cooking oil, macaroni, sugar, chicken and juices among other items all costing K15,000.

Also included in the donation were face masks, gloves, tissue, bathing and washing soap.

Mutati also handed over a K5,000 cheque to the YWCA towards upkeep at the Child in Crisis Centre (CIC).

YWCA branch president Mary Mulenga commended Mutati for responding to her organisation’s request for help.

She expressed happiness that a fellow Zambian was donating towards the plight of vulnerable children.

She said the donated items would last three months but wondered where other supplies would come from afterwards.

Mulenga thanked Mutati and urged him to consider making more donations to ease the challenges of the children under the care of YWCA while calling for more from other well-wishers.

She said the YWCA was a non-political institution and therefore sought help from whoever could help.

Mulenga said currently, the children had many needs ranging from blankets, beds and renovations to their shelter.