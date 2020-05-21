Depoliticise agro sector, south CSPR advises govt

THE Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) in Southern Province has called for the depoliticisation of the agriculture sector in the country to enable technocrats make professional decisions that can benefit farmers.

Speaking at the launch of crop diversification analysis in the province at Mana’s Nest Lodge in Choma on Tuesday, CSPR provincial coordinator Edna Kumwenda said only when politics are put aside in the agriculture sector would the country make positive strides that could reduce poverty among small-scale farmers.

“If we remove politics from this sector it can be the hub of our economy. But, unfortunately, there is too much politics in it; starting from input distribution, agro-dealers involved, to marketing season, thereby depriving poor farmers of benefiting from their sweat,” Kumwenda said.

And Kumwenda said the government must start actualising crop diversification by creating market for non-staple food crops to encourage farmers to grow them as well.

“We cannot convince our farmers to effectively practice crop diversification if we do not create good market for their produce, be it outside the country or locally. The biggest problem we have in this country is that farming has been infiltrated by politics, hence the reason we are failing to capitalise on it despite our small-scale farmers doing their best,” she said. “We have been talking about crop diversification from time immemorial, but nothing is really happening in terms of creation of market to encourage farmers to diversify because we lack political will. And once politics is involved there is lack of consensus from all stakeholders.”

And a facilitator, Partner Siabutuba, said there was need for the country to have fallback mechanisms to help citizens survive in hard times such as the coronavirus pandemic, in the absence of social security services.

“Yes, farmers are producing enough but are still living in abject poverty because they are not benefiting anything, while those in decision making positions are the ones enjoying. Right now we have COVID-19, and as a country we are telling people to stay home yet we can’t give them food because our maize is always mismanaged,” said Siabutuba. “No wonder we are suggesting that as a country we need fallback mechanisms that can enable us help our people in times of a lockdown forced by the coronavirus, other than just selling maize outside the country.”

And Christopher Siamooncha, a farmer, complained that the continued inconsistencies about the weather pattern information by the meteorological department hampered farming in the country.

“We were advised to plant early maturing variety type of maize, but to the contrary, we recorded more than enough rainfall and our crops were destroyed because of too much water. And those that responded to crop diversification have no market for their produce. As a result, they are selling their produce at cheaper prices,” said Siamooncha. “And, also, late delivery of farming inputs negatively affected us while other farmers did not even receive their inputs despite depositing down payments of K400 to government. Some agro dealers duped farmers by forcing them to swipe without getting inputs.”

CSPR board member Kebby Salisimu observed that lack of investment in the meteorological department had done a lot of harm to the agriculture sector.

“It’s unfortunate that the country also has neglected research centres like Mochipapa, Magoye and Mount Makulu which were supposed to be leading in promoting the crop diversification agenda. No wonder they have no impact in the agriculture sector,” said Salisimu.

Senior provincial agriculture farm management officer Goliath Chooye said the CSPR crop diversification analysis was a direct voice of farmers.

Chooye pledged that the Ministry of Agriculture would do its best to implement some of the outlined points in the analysis.

“Agriculture is key in driving the national economy. Crop diversification must be really practiced and not just being talked about only,” said Chooye.