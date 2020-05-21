Dora should apologise for supporting graft – Tonga

ENOCK Tonga has demanded a public apology from information minister Dora Siliya for justifying corruption in government.

Recently when she featured on a special Radio Two programme, Siliya said: “In every country there are thieves, but let not corruption be a daily song.”

The statement attracted wide condemnation from the public.

Adding his voice, Tonga said it was inconceivable that such a careless statement could come from the chief government spokesperson.

“Before Dora is reprimanded and kicked out of government, she must render a sincere public apology to the people of Zambia for saying that.

We have a President in Zambia by the name of Edgar C. Lungu who has taken Zambian people for nothing and his chief government spokesperson and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services who can speak volumes of hollow words in a minute, so carelessly and expect to be let free. No ways,” Tonga, the 3RD Liberation Movement president, said in a statement yesterday. “This odious combination of words from Dora, which is more less the same as ‘Ubomba mwibala, alya mwibala, which came from the mouth of Dora’s boss, President Edgar C. Lungu, has a direct negative impact on Zambian people – more in particular, the poor. Dora must apologise and be kicked out of government straight away.”

And Tonga demanded accountability on coronavirus donations.

“In taking the people of Zambia for nothing, President Lungu’s Patriotic Failed [Front] project, can only go as far as publishing the few donations (as stated by the Vice-President – gogo [grandmother] Inonge Wina) for coronavirus figures denoting resources received both in-kind and cash towards the fight against coronavirus as accountability,” stated Tonga. “Note: accountability dictates that mere figures in the absence of expenditure and its beneficiaries, remain worthless. We challenge President Lungu’s Patriotic Failed (PF) project to clearly, in the interest of accountability, itemise the expenditure if he means business in the fight against the official graft. Account for that one Ngwee.”