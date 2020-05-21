Mwila confident Indy Bullets will finish second in Futsal league

INDY Bullets talisman Patrick Mwila is confident that his side will finish second in the Wildcat premier Futsal league once it resumes.

Mwila, who has banged 26 goals in his first season for his club, and is among the top five on the scorers chart, says he is happy with his performance so far.

“It feels good because this is my first season playing futsal and I am the current top scorer of the club. I joined the team this year because futsal allows players to be creative and it helps create confidence in players, but the main reason is that I love futsal and I used to watch it a lot,” he said.

Bullets are current fourth on the table with 49 points. However, the club spent most of the first round on second position.

But Mwila, 20, feels underrating teams resulted in team’s current standing.

“I am not happy, because in the first round we were at position number two and now we are at number four. The problem was that we underrated the games with saints (Gomes) in first round and Vector Academy and Alliance Inter in second round,” he noted

“But we have learnt that never underrate any match even if you are playing against the team which is on the bottom of the table, so I see us finishing the league on position number two if we work extra hard.”

Mwila has however noted that the current league leaders were bulldozing teams.

“I think it’s because they have the best players in the league and the best coach in the league so far,” he said.

With the league on hold due to the coronavirus, Mwila urged his players to work out from home.

” As you know pitches are closed, so I only go for road run in the morning to maintain my fitness but I want to urge others to work out at home and to stick to their physical programmes given by the coaches and nutritional schedules should not be forgotten,” said Mwila.