WFP targets 260,000 flood victims for food relief

THE World Food Programme (WPF) has targeted 260,000 Zambians affected by flash floods for relief food supplies in three provinces.

WFP country representative Jennifer Bitonde said the UN agency was working with government and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity to deliver immediate relief to 260,000 food-insecure people in 32 flood-affected districts in Central, Northern and Eastern parts of the country.

Bitonde said in a statement yesterday that while ramping up its efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP had begun delivering relief food assistance to people heavily impacted by recent flash flooding.

She bemoaned unpredictable weather patterns which were having a profound impact on the lives of the most vulnerable in the country.

Bitonde said on top of last year’s drought that plunged 2.3 million people into food insecurity, recent flash floods had left an estimated 1.1 million in need of food assistance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hit Zambia as people affected by drought and flash floods were just starting to recover and rebuild their livelihoods. This risk undermining resilience gains and further aggravating food insecurity of the most vulnerable,” said Bitonde.

She said with COVID-19 preventative measures in place, people affected by floods were receiving up to 30-day rations of government-supplied maize meal, together with WFP pulses that ensured an adequate protein intake.

“We are grateful to the Government of the United States and to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund, whose support has enabled this significant intervention,” said Bitonde.