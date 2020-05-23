It shall be well, declares Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has asked the Ministry of Health to be updating the nation on COVID-19 evolution on Monday and Friday.

“We have faced adversities before and we have come out united as a nation. Even under the COVID-19 environment, I urge you all to remain united, resilient and patriotic at all times,” he said. “I will be addressing the nation on COVID-19 as and when need arises and the pandemic evolves. I request the Ministry of Health to hold their briefings on Monday and Friday to allow ample time for data analysis and indeed to concentrate on fighting the pandemic.”

Addressing the nation yesterday, President Lungu who declared that “it shall be well” directed the Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti to ensure that the public service begins to operate at optimum capacity and “effectively so in the new normal”.

He said the coronavirus pandemic may become endemic just like other diseases such as malaria, which was endemic in the region.

President Lungu reiterated that the country was still at war with a vicious enemy.

However, he said, “We shall face the enemy head on and we shall conquer. We shall battle on and save our lives and livelihoods”.

President Lungu also directed the Secretary to Cabinet to ensure the civil service begins to operate at optimum capacity and soar in the new normal.

President Lungu noted that Nakonde was one of Zambia’s major economic hubs but had unfortunately recorded a large number of COVID-19 cases.

He said he was ware that business in Nakonde had been greatly hampered the restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

“I direct the ministries of health to handle the Nakonde situation the way they handled Kafue district where business was allowed to flow as they conducted screening and testing. Nakonde is an income generating town and its revenue is significant to the economy of the country,” President Lungu said. “All the wheels of our economy in border towns must be kept running in the context of the new normal.”

President Lungu also directed all provincial ministers to be proactive on strict surveillance on movement of people and cargo especially at borders.

President Lungu said as of today, Zambia has recorded 920 COVID-19 cases, a 54 cases increase over what was announced on Thursday.

He said 20,011 people have so far been screened and tested for the deadly pandemic and that 336 had recovered.

President Lungu thanked the health staff that had measured up to the challenge and placing their lives at risk.

He said the measured instituted had helped to manage the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

“We are now advancing into the cold season and anticipate an increase in the number of persons suffering from common colds and coughs. This is likely to exacerbate the availability and occurrence of COVID-19 cases in communities. I therefore advise you all to keep warm and avoid unnecessary movements and crowding,” he said.

President Lungu said the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the world differently with some nations completely locking down their economies.

He said Zambia had not completely locked down but measures taken instituted had affected the country.

He said listening to depressing stories from owners of hotel made him realise how much the country had lost and how desperate citizens were during this period.

“Similarly, the situation for traders in Livingstone is desperate, with stores and restaurants closed and the central business district largely deserted,” he noted.

President Lungu urged proprietors of tourism facilities countrywide to consider reopening.

He noted that in last few days, the number people visiting Victoria Falls was impressive, indicating that life was slowly returning to normal in Livingstone.

On restrictions on bars, nightclubs, President Lungu he had not forgotten about them.

“You businesses critical to your livelihoods and our social economic fabric. I would like to inform you that your outlets will be opened once consultations finish about how you would operate amidst this COVID-19,” he said.

He directed ministries of local government and health to hasten the consultations for people to get back into business.

President Lungu referred to a World Health Organisation’s statement that COVID-19 would likely not go away but would remain endemic in communities.

He said people must learn how to live with it like malaria.

“This is why I have been loosening some restrictions because we cannot just standby and look while an uncertain future unfolds before us. We need to survive in the midst of all this,” he said.

He expressed concern that citizens who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms in quarantine facilities as it was a waste of space and resources.

President said those who had no symptoms should be allowed to go into self-isolation while observing health guidelines.

He said only those with underlying conditions like HIV, TB and others should be quarantined.