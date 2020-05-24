Headline Matters with Chambwa: Lamentations from downstairs

I’m in a bowing position. Give me J, give me E, give me S, give me U, another S. What do you have? JESUS! Yes, Jesus, the Son of God. Your Father is both in charge and in control of the world. This is contrary to some adventurous man who postures to be in charge and You in control. But that isn’t a huge bother. Mutineers are also Your creation! Jesus, You need no reminder at all when we are afflicted and otherwise. You are all-knowing!

Secure our lives, whether in isolation centres or away from home or quarantined in homes. Even those of us who guardedly report for work, we plead that You protect us. The protection, in each case, should not be from the coronavirus but from everything that discomforts us. Jesus, your superintendence over everything is reassuring.

We are living in stressful times; you don’t know what you can contract and who you can transmit it to. For the same, you whimper as you are about to fall asleep. But when the mind thinks about the safety of “our donations”, you simply wake up and face up. ‘Jesus, secure our donations!’ Yes, larceny has been part of our population. But not this time, Jesus. Let Your lock and key reign supreme. Whisper honour to donors and receivers. Let there be no complicity. Jesus, You have never failed Your unsuspecting creation.

Ah! Tomorrow is Africa Freedom Day. Thank you, Jesus, for the day. We continue pleading for more freedom so that we can lament all we want, with little or no fear of the prejudiced constabulary. We must only entirely fear You, Jesus. Kindly grant us real freedom by whispering to those who ration it to us under the cunning banner ‘freedom is not absolute.’ Cunning in the sense that we have never sought ABSOLUTE freedom, but merely REAL freedom. Jesus, I meekly plead, secure our donations, as You grant us real freedom. I frightfully end here.

