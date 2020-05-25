Catholics to reopen churches on Sunday

THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the proposed date for the possible reopening of churches for public worship as Sunday May 31, 2020.

In a memo to the Clergy, Religious and Lay Faithful, The Apostolic Nuncio, Local Ordinaries, Vicars General, Bishops’ Secretaries & Pastoral Coordinators, ZCCB president Bishop George Lungu said after a due process of consultation, the conference had resolved to entrust the Local Ordinaries with the mandate of making the final decision as to when, where and how the liturgical celebrations and other church gatherings would resume

“The clergy, consecrated men and women, and our esteemed lay faithful. On behalf of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), I write to inform you that after a due process of consultation, we have resolved to entrust the Local Ordinaries with the mandate of making the final decision as to when, where and how the liturgical celebrations and other Church gatherings will resume,” Bishop Lungu who is also Bishop of Chipata Diocese said. “The proposed date for the possible reopening of churches for public worship is Sunday 31st May 2020, on the Solemnity of Pentecost. In principle, the agreement is that this will be not only a cautious but also a gradual process to be guided by the Local Ordinaries in their respective jurisdictions.”

He said churches would do so after making a thorough assessment of the local situation regarding the trends of the laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 and other related factors.

Bishop Lungu said it was also envisaged that due consultation shall be made with the local public health authorities and that necessary measures shall be put in place to ensure compliance with relevant public health regulations that are aimed at protecting and saving lives.

“In the meantime, the Church continues to exhort you to strictly follow the basic rules of hygiene, especially those of washing your hands with soap regularly and thoroughly; avoiding physical greeting and contact; observing social distancing; avoiding to touch your eyes, nose and mouth; avoiding to spit in public; covering your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing; and wearing masks whenever you are in public,” said Bishop Lungu.

“In so doing, let us remember to put our faith and hope in the Lord whose pledge is: ‘Come to me, all you who labour and are burdened, and I will give you rest” (Mt 11:28).”