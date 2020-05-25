Gold a game changer for Zambia – Mulenga

MINES and Minerals Development permanent secretary Barnaby Mulenga says government has mandated ZCCM-IH to coordinate gold trading.

Mulenga said, “Gold presents many opportunities for Zambians. It is our firm belief that the discovery of the many gold occurrences and resources in Zambia is a game changer for the country. Government through Cabinet has given directives over matters involving gold and as soon as the law declaring gold as a strategic mineral is finalised, several benefits will alight.”

Recently, there have been public concerns on why the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) has been allowed to have a hand in the gold deposits in North-Western Province.

Making the clarification, Mulenga said the partnership over Kasenseli gold deposits in North-Western Province between ZCCM-IH and Karma Limited and other stakeholders was legal.

“In that vein, ZCCM-IH Plc has been mandated to coordinate efforts to purchase the gold from artisanal miners and to also coordinate the gold trading business in Zambia. ZCCM-IH Plc has also been tasked to partner with players in the sector (small and large-scale mining licence holders) to promote more gold mining,” he said in a statement yesterday. “So far ZCCM-IH Plc has been establishing gold trading centres, which would afford the Artisanal Gold Miners an opportunity to sale their gold and the Ministry is involved in the formalisation of the small-scale and artisanal sector, to empower citizens. The government policy and the law i.e. the mines and minerals development Act No. 11 of 2015, is that licences can be given to both Zambians and non- Zambians except for artisanal licences that are reserved exclusively for Zambian Citizens. This policy has consistently been followed from the time that the mine privatisation policy was adopted in 1991.”

Mulenga stated that the government policy on mining was to encourage both local and foreign investment.

“This means some licences are owned by foreigners, others jointly owned by Zambians and foreigners while others are owned by Zambians only. Almost 92 per cent of all licences in Zambia are owned by Zambians,” Mulenga stated. “The government policy in mining is to encourage both local and foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector. Mining requires huge capital investment which prompts licence holders to borrow from banks and other investors. Licence holders are free to use any lawful source of capital available to them to achieve the licence conditions.”

Mulenga stated that the government had never said that gold would only be mined by Zambians.

He stated that according to government policy, it was only in trading that ZCCM-IH would be solely involved.

“Government has not said that gold will exclusively be mined, processed and handled by Zambians only or ZCCM-IH Plc only: Instead the policy is to ensure that all gold from artisanal miners is bought through ZCCM-IH Plc to Bank of Zambia to build our strategic reserves as a nation. The policy also tasks ZCCM-IH Plc to be involved in the opening of new gold mines at small and large scale levels, hence the involvement in Kasenseli in Mwinilunga,” he stated. “The policy does not entail grabbing or expropriating existing gold licences from the holders in favour of ZCCM-IH Plc but rather encourage more gold mines to be established in the country whose gold production would end up with Bank of Zambia. Licence holders are free to partner with ZCCM-IH Plc to exploit the gold resources. This policy has not been fully realised because the law is yet to be amended to actualise the policy aspirations. This is why gold producing companies such as Kansanshi Mines Plc are not currently compelled to sell the gold to Bank of Zambia. This policy was approved by the government in October 2019. After the policy, the legislative changes are required to implement the policy in full because before that, there is no legal basis to compel a mine licence holder to sell the gold to ZCCM-IH Plc.”

He revealed that on Wednesday last week, government approved a proposal by mines minister Richard Musukwa to have the mines and minerals Act amended.

“The reason for that decision of Cabinet is because there is an acknowledgment that a policy on gold alone will not work without the laws and regulations being aligned with the policy. The amendment to the Act will also look at other gaps in the laws including improving monitoring and evaluation, licencing and other lacunas identified by stakeholders,’’ Mulenga stated further. “As a Ministry, we welcome views from Zambians and stakeholders on how the law can be enhanced to ensure we maximise our benefits as a people from the extractive sector. As earlier alluded to, government declared gold as a strategic mineral and that declaration will entail a specific law be prepared that will guide the ‘dos’ and the ‘don’ts’ tied to gold. The approval by Cabinet to amend the existing mining law paves way for the completion of measures on this important topic so that the issues are further clarified through regulations.”

He however welcomed debate on gold, saying it justified government’s resolve to amend the law on mining.

On the status of gold exploration in the country, Mulenga stated that there were a lot of occurrences involving almost all provinces.

“The gold occurrences and resources are more pronounced in Eastern Province, North-Western, Central and Lusaka Provinces. Zambia is not fully mapped, meaning there are still areas of Zambia where we do not know what minerals are present at those locations. Gold exploration is even more difficult because in some areas the exploration may not yield promising results of sufficient gold mineralisation to justify commercial exploitation,” Mulenga stated. “What however sometimes happens is that people later discover substantial quantities of gold e.g. in Mwinilunga, Kasenseli area. Zambia currently has 3,666 Licences as at the end of the first quarter of 2020 broken down as follows: Artisanal Mining Rights 418, Small Scale Exploration Licence (SEL) 1306, Large Scale Exploration Licence (LEL) 1252, Small Scale Mining Licence (SML) 541, Large Scale Mining Licence (LML) 109, Mining Processing Licences (MPL) 40.”

He stated that the government was comfortable with the partnership between ZCCM-IH and Karma Limited.

“ZCCM-IH Plc has partnered with Karma Limited, a company owned by Sudanese Nationals. Karma Limited set up a gold processing plant in Rufunsa at a cost of about USD 3.5 million. Later the company partnered with ZCCM-IH Plc. That partnership has been actualised through a special purpose vehicle called the Consolidated Gold Company Zambia Limited (CGCZ),” stated Mulenga. “CGCZ has been granted a mining processing licence in Rufunsa district where the company has approached two licence holders namely Chembe Gold Mine Limited and Sabi Gold Mine Limited. The partnership is to use the mineral ore material from these mining companies to process gold. That partnership entails that 65 per cent of the gold will be for CGCZ and 35 per cent for the licence holders. Currently, CGCZ has applied for another mineral processing licence for Mumbwa where the company has approached a licence holder called Array Limited to utilise their mineral ore material.”

Mulenga stated that both CGCZ and Karma Limited were not undertaking any mining of the gold ore material but partnering with existing licence holders.

He stated that all the gold recovered through the partnership shall be sold to Bank of Zambia, as per government policy.