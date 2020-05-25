Lawfare a modern weapon to torture political opponents – Musonda

JUSTICE Phillip Musonda says lawfare is a modern weapon to torture political opponents by the ruling elites who are determined to delegitimise them and the civil society.

He also says describes UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s 2017 treason case as an “outlandish” one.

Dr Musonda’s views are contained in an academic 15-page paper titled ‘Lawfare: Undermining constitutional democracy, the rule of law and human rights in the post-colonial State.’

The paper is for Master of Laws students at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Dr Musonda, the author of the paper, is a senior lecturer in law at Cavendish University (Zambia) in Lusaka.

He is a lecturer to Master of Laws students in comparative constitutionalism in Africa.

Dr Musonda, a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Zambia, is a member of the Court of Appeal in the Kingdom of Lesotho but he indicates in the academic paper that the views therein do not represent those of that Court of Appeal.

He observes that lawfare is an evolving concept and defines it as a form of war consisting of the use of the legal system against an enemy, like damaging or delegitimising them, tying up their time or winning a public relations victory.

“In a nutshell, lawfare, in the negative sense, is the bullying, brutalising, delegitimising, marginalising and undermining opponents using the law. This lawfare, in a positive sense, is the vindication of citizens’ fundamental rights, whose guardians are the courts,” Dr Musonda writes.

“The Western countries will define lawfare from a militaristic standpoint, so are some big powers like China. The colonial and post-colonial State defines lawfare in terms of the law, the regime. You have a regime presenting itself as a liberal democracy using the law to oppress, undermine the Constitution, democracy and the rule of law and on the other hand using the law to protect the ruling elite and those who are politically correct.”

He indicates that his paper is concerned with the use of lawfare in the negative sense in the colonial period and the post-colonial period.

“In both environments the law was used to make it impossible to democratically oppose government actions because some within its ranks control the police like a private militia, turned into an instrument of oppression. The police constantly threaten citizens who wish to exercise their freedoms,” he states. “In a fear society, you have the society or citizenry largely closeted from opposing thought. The judiciary is under siege from the executive and the ruling party. This may cause the judiciary to dispense injustice, suppress civil society, the media and the political opposition and manipulate elections.”

Dr Musonda recalls that after the Christine Mulundika judgment, which declared some sections of the public order Act as unconstitutional, there was executive insurrection against the senior judges of the Supreme Court who presided over the matter.

“The then deputy foreign affairs minister Valentine Kayope called them Malawians. An effort was made to incriminate the then chief justice of a heinous sexual crime,” he stated.

“Lawfare is and was a legal weapon in the colonial and post-colonial period against those refusing to comply with repression. Those resisting to normalise the abnormality of shrinking democratic space, dialogue and respect for freedom of association, and expression.”

Dr Musonda stated that when lawfare is at play, citizens are expected to remain silent, despite the crumbling public confidence in the existing political system or the regime’s loss of legitimacy.

“Lawfare is a modern weapon to torture political opponents by the ruling elites’ determined drive to delegitimise political opponents and civil society. They are aided by the controlled public media which demonise the political opponents of the regime as counter-revolutionaries and characterise the ruling elite as having a divine privilege to rule over their people,” he explains.

“When dealing with opponents of the regime, the police are the law, yet above and beyond the law, in order to cow the legitimate political opposition to the regime. The police are compliant in the erosion of fundamental rights and freedoms and the creation of a fear State.”

The paper also touches on Hichilema’s treason case.

“Mendaciously, the definition of treason and terrorism is some case broadened to include traffic obstruction, in the Zambian case of Hichilema…Hichilema’s driver overtook the presidential motorcade, Hichilema was charged by the police with treason – hardly a treasonable act,” Dr Musonda stated. “This was outlandish. Later the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) entered a nolle prosequi instead of offering no evidence so that he could be acquitted. Maybe the State feared a claim of damages which could be colossal for a man of his political and business standing; yet the offences allegedly committed would have been careless driving or reckless or dangerous driving at most, not by him, but his driver, chargeable under section 154 (1) (2) and 155 (1) (2) of the road traffic Act.”

He adds that the only hypothesis in that treason case was that there may have been a cold hand with the intention of eliminating a fierce political opponent.

“The conduct in Northern Rhodesia and apartheid South Africa has been replicated in the post-independence State. Hichilema’s case alluded to earlier is a perfect example,” Dr Musonda noted. “The lawfare is used in the negative sense to disguise violence against political opponents and civil society, than by unfettered brutal force, absent of any legal constraint.”

He noted that days are gone when pseudo-constitutional democracies engaged in exacting brutal force on their opponents.

“Modern dictators believe in constitutional essentialism i.e. the idea that democracy is attained solely or mainly through the legal form,” Dr Musonda stated. “A brief excursion through the history of lawfare reveal that even a country that prides itself of having neo-liberal Constitution and strong institutions supporting constitutional democracy [like] South Africa has not been spared.”

Meanwhile, Dr Musonda indicated that under lawfare, governance institutions which are supposed to support constitutional democracy “eclipse reason, fact and ethical judgment reinforced by a manipulative public media parroting the ruling party’s ideology and agenda.”

“The public media help the ruling party eclipse observed reality i.e. economic deterioration. A corrupt leader loses moral and patriotic credibility. The heads of these [governance] institutions have no security of tenure.”

He stated that majority, if not all, who are appointed to head governance institutions do not merit such positions.

“They are recipients of patronage. They lack capacity to red-light the abuse of power. Even where there is presentability of autonomy, the occupants of these institutions, given their background and the way they were appointed to these positions, cannot therefore deepen integrity, transparency and accountability in government,” noted Dr Musonda. “They do not have capacity and capability to perform their constitutional mandate. It is therefore hard to hold those in power accountable as they unleash lawfare on their opponents. Nothing is more demoralising and disempowering than to believe that the system is rigged against the citizens.”