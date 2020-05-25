Unemployment rate in Kabushi worries Lusambo

KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says unemployment is a national matter which will be sorted out soon by President Edgar Lungu.

On Saturday, Lusambo donated 15 sewing machines, water tanks, and K75,000 cash to be shared by schools in Kabushi Constituency.

Lusambo, the Lusaka Province minister, said COVID-19 had disturbed a lot of sectors in the country.

“Unemployment is so high in Kabushi but it is a national thing and His Excellency the President is doing everything to bring investors so that we reduce the high levels of unemployment,” he said.

“So the President has sent me to bring these water tanks because he wants the children to get back to school. Take the [public health] measures seriously, it is our health at risk.”

Lusambo said any arrogant individual in his constituency would be dealt with.

“Deal with any few arrogant individuals who want to bring problems in our constituency. There are individuals who have refused to follow the instructions. We want to go back to the normal way of life. I sit in the Cabinet, and Edgar Lungu, and the situation where business is concerned is very bad. We need to pull through and get back to normal life,” he said.

“Parents, please give us chance, we will look after your children very well. Each school, three water tanks, 15 sewing machines for the schools in Kabushi, 3,000 facemasks for all the schools, 17 bales of chitenge material, from which each you will make 7,000 facemasks. Once we hear that a school is selling a facemask, you are fired. K75,000 cash to be shared in all the schools in Kabushi.”

Lusambo said he would not allow anyone to move about and do politics in Kabushi.

“For politics, we won’t allow during this period. Be warned,” said Lusambo.