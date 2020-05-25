UPND accuses Lungu of guiding corruption in govt

CORRUPTION in the PF government is guided by President Edgar Lungu, says a UPND official Neto Halwabala.

And Halwabala, who is UPND Southern Province deputy information and publicity secretary, has promised that once elected into office, the party would strongly uphold press freedom.

In a statement, Halwabala said Kebby Mbewe, a PF member of the central committee, was insulting his own intelligence when he alleged that people accusing President Lungu as being corrupt were foolish.

“It is unfortunate and an insult to his own intelligence to say that people accusing President Lungu are foolish. It is a common fact that corruption in the PF government is alarming and sadly it is being guided by Edgar Lungu. Didn’t he say that ubomba mwibala alya mwibala?” Halwabala asked.

“This is visible to all Zambians and it is not a surprise that Dr Chitalu Chilufya could be called to answer to the alleged theft of well over K44 million in the Ministry of Health. But, sadly, the ACC had to call him secretly and allow State House aids to intimidate them. So, that is why we in UPND say it (corruption) is guided by Mr Chagwa Lungu.”

He said Zambians would next year not vote for the PF which he described as a bunch of comedians.

“The UPND under Hakainde Hichilema will stamp out tribalism, corruption, nepotism and political thuggery that has been introduced in Zambia by the PF. Journalists and media houses have been attacked and closed under the PF; this country is doomed,” said Halwabala.

“But for the UPND government, the first thing after taking over power in a democratic manner is to restore law and order which has been destroyed by PF. They have distorted our Constitution which has been reduced to nothing but just a useless document. We however, urge Zambians not to lose hope. HH and his team will introduce true democracy and ensure that press freedoms are strongly respected.”