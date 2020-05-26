Chikanta praises the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign project

CHIEF Chikanta of the Tonga-speaking people of Kalomo district has commended the Socialist Party for the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign.

Speaking at his palace when the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign team donated school materials to teachers in his chiefdom last week, Chikanta said he was grateful and happy to see that the leftist party had remembered the people in his chiefdom, more so those with low literacy levels.

The Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign team donated black boards, boxes of chalk, ball pens, rims of papers and other school materials.

Meanwhile, Martha Daka, the national coordinator for the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign, said the programme would spread across Chikanta chiefdom, and beyond.

Chikanta noted that from time immemorial, he had never seen a political organisation thinking and considering people who were illiterate, in his chiefdom.

He also extolled the campaign team for offering a two-day training workshop to teachers who would be training the ‘illiterate’ learners in his chiefdom.

“Firstly, let me thank the party and its team for bringing this training to my chiefdom as it’s the first political organisation to bring such development here,” Chikanta said.

“We really appreciate and we are even asking you to expand this wonderful programme to many parts in my chiefdom and the constituency (Dundumwezi) at large.”

Meanwhile, Chikanta told the teachers to make good use of the training and ensure that those with low literacy levels benefited from the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign programme.

“You have gotten the books and other materials which will help you [to] teach the learners. So, it’s up to us now to use this logistical support efficiently so that the people who benefit are the members of the community,” he indicated.

The traditional leader added that the project should be implemented effectively, for it was evidence enough that the Socialist Party could birth progressive projects, beyond the literacy project.

On her part, Daka commended Chikanta for allowing the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign team to launch the programme in his chiefdom.

She assured the chief that the Socialist Party would work harder to see to it that everyone became literate in Chikanta chiefdom.

“We are happy to deliver the materials to your chiefdom and the teachers. We have come to fulfill what we promised to you and the people of Chikanta chiefdom,” said Daka.

“We are also happy with the response we received from the community and the hard work which the teachers are showing us here.”

At the same function, one of the teachers, Masauso Phiri, told the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign team and Chikanta that they (teachers) would work hard in teaching to counter illiteracy in the chiefdom.

Phiri stressed that the Socialist Party’s Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign programme was welcome and called on community members to work together to fight illiteracy.