Stop playing partisan politics over Constitution – Prince Yeta

[By Tobias Phiri in Sioma]

PRINCE Mwananyanda Inyambo Yeta, son of senior chief Inyambo Yeta of Mwandi district in Western Province has pleaded with traditional leadership in the area to sit down their members of parliament over Bill 10.

He said area MPs should be asked to put aside their political agenda and look at Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 objectively.

Prince Yeta advised MPs to stop playing partisan politics over the Constitution amendment process or they risked plunging the country into chaos.

He said there is need for continuous constitution refinement until a good document was attained.

“I am pleading with the traditional leadership in this province to sit down with the MPs and ask them to support Bill 10 regardless of whether they are PF or UPND. The MPs must put national interest first before their party agendas,” he said.

“The Litunga used to appoint chiefs and you cannot just come and get powers away from him. We will not accept that. Tell them to put aside their agenda because if we continue like this we will put this country into chaos.”

Prince Yeta said the traditional leadership would not accept the status quo where their authority had been taken away in the Constitution while MPs who have the power to change it were engaged in petty partisan fights.

“Let’s stop playing partisan politics over issue of importance like the Constitution. The constitution also touches on the royal establishments. There is no constitution which has stood the test of time. All the laws change with time,” said Prince Yeta.

“What was important yesterday may not be important. I tend to wonder when people reject these amendments of the law. It is the responsibility of the MPs through the National Assembly to enact laws and therefore, my request to our royal highnesses is that we need to sit down our members of parliament and advise them to put their interests aside and put the national agenda first.”