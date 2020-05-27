Unpacking M&E with Dr. Kanyamuna: Measures to improve the welfare of Zambians worse than ever

Many times, it has occurred to me that perhaps it is important to write about positive achievements Zambia has made since independence. But alas, that feeling fades away because of the many evils committed by our self-proclaimed saints in higher authorities of power. Also by the evils committed by ourselves as citizens for allowing the unprecedented plunder and destruction of the country taking place right in front and across our hungry and thirsty faces. However, I get some inner desire to switch off from all the past and current truths about our hurting economy and societal pains. There is indeed a lot achieved collectively over the decades by Zambian citizens. In the Kaunda era, we can look back and appreciate our joys as a people when the Great North and Great East roads, railway lines and some of the strongest bridges were constructed. Several infrastructure and industries were set-up and run functionally while employing thousands of Zambians.

Notable achievements in sectors such as mining, education, health, agriculture, manufacturing, textiles, and so forth were set-up as solid baselines for a developmentally thriving and sustainable Zambia. To date, those who grew up on the Copperbelt still boast how self-fulfilling the pay-day used to be for families; those in Luapula still recall how the Mansa Battery, Mununshi Banana Scheme and Kawambwa Tea Estates gave hope for a better life for all; and how those from Eastern Province envisaged the Chipata Bicycle Plant as a future economic giant. Livingstone was known for its motor car assembly plant, Zambia Textiles for blankets and the successful crop and livestock management systems satisfied the people of Southern Province and were ready to face their future with pride. Nakambala Sugar Estates was too a household name throughout Zambia. The Kaunda regime did not only empirically invest massively in the energy sector, it also set up a Cashew Nut programme in Western Province; Pineapple Plant in North-Western Province; Kasama Coffee and Kasama Sugar in Northern Province are among the memorable gigantic efforts of our first political regime. Kasaba Bay investments were even taught in our schools as a thriving tourism hub for Zambia.

Further, Lusaka Province hosted key headquarters, strategic industries and management offices while Central Province was the Power House for our railway system. We even had a Zambian airline carrying our national flag high in the skies. I am relatively younger myself but all our leaders and citizens who were old enough during KK’s rule can attest to the fact that despite many shortfalls, Zambia had a socio-economic foundation worth admiring. But what do you think our children born since the 1990s would make of the socio-economic foundations the regimes of Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda, Sata and now Lungu created? If not foundations, what building blocks have their governments added on top of what the Kaunda regime had started in 1964? For most of the efforts above, it was public resources used prudently to set them up and operationalise them. We heard less or no corrupt tendencies among high ranking government officials. Not even any middle men and women in public works and operations.

Deliberately, I decided to cite a few monumental achievements from the Kaunda era. Using a monitoring and evaluation (M&E) lens, I find the Kaunda regime guilty and instantly reward it with a ‘progressive’ offense of exposing the numerous leadership flaws of the Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda, Sata and Lungu regimes! Undoubtedly, the positive development results pursued and attained under KK’s regime have permanently shaped our country in better ways. I am even sure when those who ruled/served after Kaunda look back, they scratch their chins with envy and admiration. For President Lungu, he may even have feelings of being unworthy to lead our country. The leadership bar set by KK is evidently too high for all the past and current regimes to compare themselves. My conclusion is that: KK came to inspirationally build while those after him came to destroy and malinger around only to hoodwink public votes for re-election. With special exception, the Mwanawasa regime should have been the one that took over from KK. The Kaunda regime has outsmarted all subsequent regimes so far. I am yet to see a better regime than one for KK. Including those who believe in spiritual solutions for an economy to perform would agree with me that we have had more prayers and fasting sessions post-KK regime yet more and hurting times socio-economically have engulfed the republic! It is sad.

Without delving much into the innumerable ‘socio-economic sins’ committed by the Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda and Sata regimes, it’s unavoidable to mention that it really bothers me to see our country in the current nose-diving-path developmentally. Why is it that aside from population growth rate, almost all development indicators for our country are receding? While the Edgar Lungu regime may be innocent on many negatives Zambia is facing today, his government’s decisions and actions are parallel to the spirit of making our resource wealthy country richer and a good home for all. From the President’s address last week on COVID-19, it was finally clear to me that the current regime was plunging us in untold suffering. Instead of merely and simplistically assuring us that his government was making several ‘consultations’ to bring back economic activities to normalcy, I truthfully expected the President to outline ‘practical measures’ to achieve his wishes. I am saying ‘wishes’ because the President did not articulate any ‘transformational plan’. But to just lament and justify that COVID-19 was here to stay like Malaria, TB, HIV/AIDS, Kwashiorkor, Marasmus and other diseases without decisively stipulating ‘governmental measures’ made both bad listening and TV watching for me. Even when I am a baptised Christian and firm believer in the powers of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, the President needed to inspire the nation by directing that his government had set-up COVID-19 control initiatives across the country—mass production and distribution of free or subsidised face masks, alcohol-based hand sanitisers, etc. President Lungu should have shown some care and love for his people by explaining the drugs that have so far been used to treat the many COVID-19 cases in the context of health guidelines. What medicines have been behind the many recoveries than deaths? In my opinion, the President decided to depend on spiritual faith than being pragmatic in abating COVID-19 eminent detrimental outcomes and impact.

Unlike the exemplary Kaunda regime, the Lungu government has continued to error in many developmental fronts. His regime is a bad steward of the Zambian resources. Under President Lungu’s guard, the country has been frustrated to watch many national resource abuses—the increased debt of over US$16 billion debt devoid of corresponding utilisation, Mukula tree saga, KCM downfall, inflated Fire Tenders and Ambulances purchases, US$1.2 billion abandoned Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage, 48 miracle Houses, multi-billion Kwacha Mwinilunga Gold Mining scandal, sub-standard infrastructure, etc. Other ills include High unemployment, increasingly high inflation, bad exchange rate, and hurting democratic and human rights spaces. If I was to address the same God they talk to daily, I would also pray: ‘Lord, if the development challenges faced by Zambia today emanate from Satan, let your kingdom come. But if the hardships come from bad leadership from men and women who eat sorghum, Lord help us to replace all of them or transform their hearts permanently’. I strongly believe in a Zambia that is by far better than the one we have today. Wish you a happy belated African Freedom Day amidst hardships.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm