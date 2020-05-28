FAZ MOURNS TEXAN PHIRI

THE Football Association of Zambia says it has learnt with deep shock the death of former Green Buffaloes and Profound Warriors (Napsa Stars) star Texan Phiri.

In a statement, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala described late Phiri as football ambassador.

“Football has been robbed of a great personality whose contribution to the game speaks for itself. Phiri was a football ambassador who spread his talents beyond our borders,” Kashala said.

Kashala wished the bereaved family God’s guidance during their dark hour.

Phiri had a respectable coaching career in his post-playing days that took him to Eswatini and Botswana before trekking back home in 2019.

At the time of his death, Phiri was coaching FAZ Division 1 South side Eastlands Football Academy.

Phiri 64 in his playing career, starred for Green Buffaloes from 1975 to 1980, winning three-league titles before joining Profound Warriors now Napsa Stars where he stayed until 1989.

Prior to crossing the borders, Phiri coached National Provident Fund Football Club and Bank of Zambia.

He went to Swaziland in 1990 where he coached a number of clubs, among them Eleven Men in Flight, Malachi Chiefs, Ubombo Ranches FC, Big Ben Fliers, Royal Leopards, Young Green Buffaloes and Tambuti FC.

In 2014 he went to Botswana where he coached Ecco City Greens FC before returning home in March 2019.

The deceased is survived by one child, four grandchildren and his wife Prisca.