Youths rise up, rescue nation from thieving regime – Sikaile

SIKAILE Sikaile has called on youths to start advocating regime change as the country readies for 2021 general elections.

He is urging youths to rise to the occasion and save “this nation from mediocrity type of leadership and a thieving regime”.

Sikaile, the good governance and human rights activist, says the time to think and plan for this country is now.

He said youths could not always be promised to be future leaders while those promising them were busy stealing.

“God has given us a chance to think and plan on how we can redeem ourselves in few months to come. My advice to you all is that let us go out and advocate regime change. This is for own benefits,” he said in a statement yesterday. ‘’Get NRCs (National Registration Cards) and Voters Cards. Share the message of change with other young people. Choose a leader who has suffered abuse, humiliation in the same way you have, because he will identify well with your needs and will answer to your vision.”

Sikaile cautioned his fellow youths against being used for violent acts.

“Let us refuse to be engaged in political violence, let those politicians who sit in air conditioned offices and drive 4×4 SUVS do their own dirty work because by the time we are done killing each other, these looters would have finished our resources and will have fled to foreign lands where they have bought properties and businesses from our stolen wealth,” Sikaile stated.

“They can tell you that you are a future leader, but how can you be one when resources are being auctioned? You will be a future leader of empty pits and common rocks? I’m therefore appealing to all my brothers and sisters from various political groupings and various organisations to put the interest of the country first and remove these criminals from power. Apparently, we have no leaders whether we like it or not and this is the problem we need to deal with as youths.”

He stated that the ruling PF had accumulated debts that had chained the country.

Sikaile stated that most of the people messing up the country today would not be alive soon do resolve the problems they had created.

“The money our current government has allowed to be stolen to China through our Mukula tree (rosewood) and minerals can pay off all our debt. The PF government has accumulated a debt that will be paid by you and me and our children. If we are not careful this is how terrible the situation is on the ground,” stated Sikaile. “Most people who are messing up our nation, won’t be there in the next three or five years. This is why I’m calling upon you my fellow youths to rise to the occasion and save this nation from mediocrity type of leadership. Please! If you are that youth who wants a better Zambia and believe in this appeal, you can get in touch we share ideas on how we can rescue our nation from this thieving regime.”