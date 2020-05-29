ConCourt orders govt to pay 5 ex-ZAF officers housing, utility allowances, arears

THE Constitutional Court has ordered the State to pay for ZAF officers housing and utility allowances pending payment of their pension benefits.

The Court has also declared unconstitutional the Public Service Management Division Circular B21 of 2018 upon which the Zambia Air Force based its decision to stop paying housing and utility allowances to the ex-officers retained on payroll pending payment of their pension benefits.

The ConCourt declared that ZAF’s decision to stop payment of the housing and utility allowances to the Petitioners is unconstitutional and order that the respondent should pay the housing and utility allowances including the withheld arrears until such time as they are paid their pension benefits.

In this case, Owen Mayapi, Mulasikwanda Manengu, Hexron Gondwe, Edward Falanga, and Munkena Majory sued the Attorney General challenging the constitutionality of the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) circulars providing for payment of basic salary to retirees maintained on payroll and the subsequent decision to stop the payment of housing and utility allowances to them.

The petitioners were commissioned and non-commissioned officers service in the Zambia Air Force, whose conditions of service provided that they could opt to retire from service upon completing 10 years of service.

According to facts, the petitioners applied for voluntary retirement from employment by giving notice and the Zambia Air Force accepted their applications and indicated that they would be paid their pension benefits calculated in accordance with the Public Service Pensions Act No. 35 of 1996.

After their retirement, the petitioners were retained on payroll and continued receiving their monthly salary inclusive of utility and housing allowances calculated at 5 per cent and 40 per cent of their basic salary, respectively.

On 22nd November 2018, the State issued the Public Service Management Division Circular No. B21 of 2018 instructing that retirees retained on payroll pending payment of pension benefits were only entitled to a basic salary based on the Public Service Commission Regulations, Statutory Instrument No. 79 of 1971.

However, the ConCourt stated that there was no Statutory Instrument No. 79 of 1971 under the Public Service Commission Regulations but Statutory Instrument No. 70 of 1971 and the latest amendment being Statutory Instrument No. 91 of 1987.

The court stated that a second circular, No. B.1 was issued on January 24, 2019 instructing, among others, that only employees who retired upon attaining the retirement age or were retired in national interest, posthumously, retrenched or retired due to invalidity should be retained on payroll pending payment of pension benefits in full.

“As a consequent of Circular No. B21 of 2018, the Zambia Air Force stopped paying the petitioners their housing and utility allowances and the petitioners are currently only being paid their basic salary,” noted the court.

The petitioners asked for a declaration that the Public Service Management Division Circular number B21 of 2018 and Circular No. B.1 of 2019 and ZAF’s decision to stop payment of their housing and utility allowances were unconstitutional.

They also sought an order that they be paid all their housing allowances and utility allowances, including withheld arrears until such a time that they were paid their pension benefits.

The petitioners urged the bench to consider the report of the technical committee on drafting of the Zambian Constitution in order to ascertain the intention of the Legislature in enacting Article 189(2).

The petitioners stated that since the rationale of enacting Article 189(2) was to cushion retirees from hardships as they await payment of their pension benefits, any decision whose effect was to reduce, by almost half the salary payable to retirees, would be inconsistent with the intention of the Legislature.

“That by withholding almost half of the Petitioners’ monthly salary, the Respondent’s action exposes the Petitioners to the very hardships that the Legislature intended to cushion the Petitioners against,” according to the petitioners.

The Attorney General in opposition urged the court to adopt a purposive approach in construing Article 189(2) of the Constitution so as to ascertain the meaning and purpose of the provision having regard to the context and historic origin behind it.

He argued that it would be erroneous to argue that retirees should be entitled to the same salaries and allowances as officers in active service.

Further, the Attorney General argued that it was not the legislature’s intention that the word salary as used in Article 189 should include allowances such as housing or utility allowances as that would be a great burden on the scarce public resources.

According to the court, Respondent conceded that circular No. B.1 of 2019 was unconstitutional in as far as it tries to exclude some types of retirement from the application of Article 189 of the Constitution.

“The concession is based on the position that Article 189(2) does not prescribe the type of retirement which entitles one to pension benefits. We briefly wish to reiterate our observations in the Lubunda Ngala and Another Vs Anti Corruption Commission case that pension benefits are triggered by retirement due to age or other circumstances,” ConCourt stated.

The court found that the first issue partially succeeded to the extent that the exclusion of some types of retirement from the application of Article 189 was unconstitutional.

“We, however, note the fact that the Public Service Management Division Circular No. B.1 of 2019 contains other provisions such as treatment of deceased employees, payments to estates and separation by means other than retirement, that have not been impugned and which do not affect the petitioners,” the court said. “It is trite that declarations are to be granted judiciously and in this case where only one of a number of provisions in the circular has been proved to be unconstitutional, justice demands that the entire circular cannot be declared unconstitutional; along with the majority of the provisions that have not been proved to be unconstitutional. We accordingly decline to grant the declaration in the manner sought. We thus declare that Circular No. B.1 of 2019 is unconstitutional only to the extent that it excludes some types of retirement from the application of Article 189.”

On the State’s request to the court to consider the adverse effect of the petitioners’ position would have on scarce government resources, the ConCourt stated that provisions of Article 189 of the Constitution must be effected without resorting to secondary issues.

“Further, the argument touching on the strain that pay retired employees their salaries and allowances would put on the scarce government resources is not tenable in that the remedy does not lie in restricting what is paid to such retired personnel. The remedy lies in each State agency or employer ensuring that retired personnel are paid their pension benefits promptly as provided in Article 189(1) of the Constitution,” the ConCourt stated.

The court stated that it gave careful consideration to the phrase ‘retained on the payroll’ and ‘based on the last salary received’ in article 189(2) of the constitution.

“This article states that a person who has retired and has not been paid his pension benefits on the last day of work will be retained on the payroll based on the person’s last salary. The phrase ‘retained on the payroll’ means that such retirees will continue to be paid what they were getting through the payroll at the time of their retirement. This, we opine, is premised on the need to maintain the status quo of a retiree who, for no fault of his/her own, has not accessed his/her pension benefits,” the court stated.

The court stated that the provision does not state that the retiree would be paid a basic salary but rather that they would be retained on the payroll based on the last salary.

“Therefore, our considered view is that by retaining a person on the payroll after retirement and while awaiting payment of the pension benefit, the person should not be worse off in terms of the salary received than that which the person received while in employment. The above provision was made in the Constitution to specifically cushion employees in general from hardship caused by the delay in payment of their pension benefits,” the court stated.

“The Respondent cannot therefore side step the responsibility to pay the pension benefit promptly by reducing what is paid to a person retained on the payroll to a basic salary.”

The court agreed with the petitioners based on the ZAF conditions of service that if petitioners who are not accommodated by the employer are not paid their housing allowances while awaiting payment of their pension benefits, they would be treated differently from those who are accommodated in institutional houses and were entitled to remain in such accommodation.

The ConCourt declared that the Public Service Management Division Circular B21 of 2018 was in violation of article 189(2) and was unconstitutional.

“Consequently, we further grant the declaration that the Respondent’s decision to stop payment of the housing and utility allowances to the Petitioners is unconstitutional and order that the respondent should pay the housing and utility allowances including the withheld arrears until such time as they are paid their pension benefits,” ordered the court. “Since the claim is against the Attorney General, we award simple interest on the withheld arrears at 6 per cent per annum from the date of the petition to the date of payment. Costs are for the petitioners.”

The bench comprised judge president Hildah Chibomba, judges Annie Sitali, Martin Musaluke, Palan Mulonda and Mungeni Mulenga.