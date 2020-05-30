Food, non-alcoholic beverages top May inflation rate

FOOD and non-alcoholic beverages have accounted for 9.3 per cent of the overall annual inflation rate recorded this month, according to the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) latest bulletin.

In its update released on Thursday, ZamStats recorded a 16.6 per cent inflation rate this month, compared to 15.7 per cent last month.

Non-food items accounted for 7.3 per cent, to which transport contributed the highest at 2.6 per cent.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels accounted for 2.2 percentage respectively.

ZamStats further reported disaggregated figures at provincial level showing that the annual inflation rate for April increased in five provinces namely, Lusaka, Copperbelt, Northern, Central, and Western.

“At provincial level, Lusaka province made the highest contribution of 5.3 percentage points to the overall annual inflation rate of 16.6 per cent recorded in May 2020. This implies that the price movements in Lusaka Province had the highest influence to the overall annual rate of inflation. Copperbelt Province had the second highest contribution of 3.4 percentage points while North Western Province had the lowest contribution of 0.5 percentage point,” stated ZamStats. “The month-on-month (monthly) inflation rate for May 2020, was recorded at 1.6 per cent indicating a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from 2.2 per cent recorded in April 2020. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 1.6 per cent between April 2020 and May 2020. The slowdown in the monthly inflation rate was attributed to general price movements of breakfast mealie-meal, roller mealie-meal, maize grain and samp.”