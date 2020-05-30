KICK OFF: ABUSING DEC, POLICE IN FOOTBALL POLITICS

ON 18th May 2020, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala was invited to the Drug Enforcement Commission for an investigation into a matter about a player transfer issue involving Nkwazi Football Club and NAPSA Stars when he was director of sports in the Zambia Police Service.

According to Kashala, when he was called by DEC, he was told, “the commission was acting on an anonymous complaint.”

My sources at DEC confirmed this development and said they were very reluctant about the case for obvious reasons.

But this is exactly the same matter that football administrator Elijah ‘Shenko’ Chileshe reported to the police last December even before Kashala was dismissed from the police service.

So, surely how can such an important government investigative wing like the DEC be involved in football politics between two rival camps? DEC, of all institutions surely! Awe bane, we can do better as a country.

For avoidance of doubt by some of you dear readers, this matter was reported to police by Chileshe on 12th December 2019. The allegation being that Kasahala pocketed a player’s transfer fees from NAPSA Stars FC, a matter that was widely reported and copied to government ministers of sports and home affairs.

Investigations have since been instituted by the police as we have been told.

So the question is, how can two big reputable state institutions be involved in a football matter involving K30,000?

Not that the money involved is not important – it is very important – but honestly there is no way DEC and police can be investigating this small matter at the same time. It doesn’t deserve the energy and time of two big institutions. This is abuse of these institutions and it should not be tolerated.

What is even more interesting is that the same complaint has an identified complainant at the police but reaches DEC anonymously. How does that happen?

It’s actions like these that lower the integrity of important institutions in this country because the interpretation of such actions by some members of the public is that anyone who feels like they are connected enough can abuse these otherwise powerful institutions and can do so at will, setting the DEC or police at their opponents and they will have their way.

I look forward to a day when DEC and police will teach people to cut their cloth according to size.

How can football politics get this messy? Remember dear readers that Kashala, who rose to the rank of assistant commissioner in the police, has already lost his job in the police service because of football politics, for taking a principled stand.

Like I have stated before, no one is indispensable – Kashala and FAZ president Andrew Kamanga inclusive – but it is the unfairness that the duo has endured at Football House from some individuals that feel connected to those in government and certain ministers, that those with a conscience continues to complain about.

How can police be dealing with a Chileshe complaint and then DEC is set on the same case by an “anonymous” complainant!

I am not against police or DEC doing their work on erring individuals but it is the predictability and magnitude of the case involved that raises eyebrows from us in the terraces.

In all honesty, this transfer issue involving NAPSA and Nkwazi doesn’t need a combined team of investigative wings. The money involved is too small and therefore even one intelligent police officer can single-handedly deal with this. After all the subject – Kashala – is no longer an officer in the police, which allays any fears of interference in the investigation.

This transfer has never brought the football family to a standstill to escalate it to this level.

In any case, why didn’t Nkwazi complain if they saw something irregular with Kashala’s dealing in this particular matter? If they did, where is the said complaint? And if they do it now, who will take such a complaint seriously? It will not only be deemed to be an afterthought, but also a serious witch-hunt.

I think police and DEC have serious matters to deal with at the moment like Kasenseli gold and several other issues that have cost the national treasury millions than the transfer of player from one Lusaka club to another.

Let police deal with this case conclusively. Why would DEC get involved?

Even the world is wondering…because our football squabbles have reached the highest court in the land, the Constitutional Court, ConCourt ladies and gentlemen, eh! It seems there are millions underneath Football House for people to go to these lengths.

All in all, DEC should tell their anonymous source that police are handling this case and the commission has serious matters to attend to.

We have had serious transfer queries before: remember Emmanuel Mbola from Mining Rangers and Emmanuel Mayuka from Kabwe Warriors. Those were big money moves that raised dust. Did DEC and police get involved?

Stop this abuse and let football matters be dealt with as football matters, even if you have friends in these institutions as well as the ruling party. Otherwise we are watching.

Let Kashala work in peace at FAZ. He lost a prestigious job in the police for nothing. Why this heartlessness, kanshi?