SP bemoans ‘pathetic’ conditions health workers are working under today

THE Socialist Party has observed that the country does not have enough health workers to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Socialist Party general secretary Cosmas Musumali says, “The health workers are the soldiers that we are sending into battle, and the first question is do we have enough health workers to deal with this pandemic? The answer is NO.”

In a stamen yesterday, Dr Musumali wondered why government had failed to recruit more health wormers as earlier promised.

“This country lacks close to 15/16 thousand health workers for normal routine work. If you lack so many health workers, today you have a crisis that demands more work, what should you do? We have wasted time, we have wasted resources, these are resources that should have been going to beefing up the staff establishment of the Ministry of Health,” he stated.

“At the beginning, months back, the Ministry of Health did promise that they were going to recruit [more health workers]. Our findings are that in most of the districts, in most of the places in Zambia, there are no new health workers joining the work force. People that have retired have not been sensitised and have not been mobilised but this is a country that is literally at war, let’s not underestimate the impact of this pandemic.”

Dr Musumali stated that the country does not have the required numbers of health workers to deal with the pandemic.

He stated that the public sector should take the lead in employment.

“Over 70 per cent, close to 80 per cent of all health workers in Zambia are public. So, it’s the public sector that should be taking a lead in terms of the employment of health workers but as we have said over the years, we have not recruited enough health workers. Each year, this country is producing close to about 4,000 health workers, recruitment is around 2,000/2,500. The attrition rate is around two, close to three thousand. We are marking time; we are not making progress,” he stated further.

“Because of that incompetence, lack of priorities, today we face a crisis where we needed more health workers. We don’t have the numbers to deal with this pandemic and again the numbers we are seeing today is just the beginning, the problem is going to be far much bigger. So if we have less numbers, what should we do? There are armies of trained young people that are not on the payroll.”

He stated that government wasted time in dealing with the pandemic at the beginning, so there was need to act urgently.

“We are wasting time just like we wasted time to check our borders, institute proper tracing and today we are still slow in beefing up the numbers of people that are supposed to take care of our patients, that are supposed to follow and be able to quarantine those that pose a risk,” Dr Musumali stated.

“So apart from the numbers, let’s look at the conditions of these health workers. Health workers in Zambia, in terms of pay, in terms of the working conditions, the working environment, they are not necessarily at the top, even within the southern African region, that’s why we still find health workers that leave their country and go to other countries, we don’t feature well in terms of taking care of these same people that are our national heroes in times of need.”

Dr Musumali warned government against frustrating the small team of health workers the country has.

“If you want them to go out there today, we have to incentivise them. We have taken a look at the conditions under which they are working today; how they are being protected, how they are being taken care of and it’s pathetic, this is unacceptable. These are people risking their lives on a daily basis,” he stated. “They lack adequate personal protective equipment. The statistics coming from the Ministry of Health are not indicating the number of health workers that are being infected. We have mothers, we have fathers that on an everyday basis, in trying to save the lives of others, are risking their own lives. You are sending troops in battle, troops that are not protected, this is not acceptable.”

Dr Musumali called on government to protect health workers.

“We have to ensure the health workers in this country do not end up dying in trying to save lives. Health workers, wherever you are, we value you; you are the heroes of this county. You are doing a tremendous, excellent job. At no time in our history has the lives of Zambians depended so much on a few people as we do today. Our lives depend on you,” Dr Musumali stated.

“But we also know that this same society, capitalist oriented society, has not taken enough measures to protect you, it’s a huge dilemma, we are appealing to the powers that be, to the authorities to protect these heroes of this country, they are fewer, they are putting in few extra hours and they need to be protected they need to be respected.”

He called on trade union movements to help protect the health workers.

“Organised labour, the trade unions, this is your time, we have a crisis at hand, those managing the affairs of the country don’t seem to be paying due attention to these people that are there to protect our lives. Bring out your words, bring out your voices,” stated Dr Musumali.

“Zambia needs that lobbying; it needs the appreciation of these health workers. Without the health workers, we don’t go very far. We concur with those in authority when they say we don’t know how long this is going to last, this may take years, but it can’t take years where we don’t have health workers. Again, it’s an appeal, it’s a demand, it’s a request. Protect the health workers, protect their lives.”