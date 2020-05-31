Edgar Lungu is on an election campaign in North Western Province.
He is there to meet Patriotic Front structures, village headmen and chiefs.
And Patriotic Front leaders are all over campaigning for the 2021 elections.
Meanwhile, opposition politicians are being arrested by the police for doing similar things.
Now this government is using COVID-19 restrictions to stifle opposition political mobilisation work.
If there was an impartial enforcement of these restrictions it would be understandable.
But this was the case even before the appearance of the coronavirus. The public order Act was misused or abused to restrict opposition political mobilisation efforts. And Patriotic Front cadres have been the ones enforcing the restrictions on the opposition.
An uneven playing field is a central, yet underappreciated, component of contemporary authoritarianism. In many regimes, democratic competition is undermined less by fraud or repression than by unequal access to resources, media, and state institutions and partial application or enforcement of the law. When opposition are denied access to finance and mass media and partial law enforcement, their ability to compete in elections – and survive between elections – is often impaired. Where the playing field is skewed, the weakening, collapse, and/or cooptation of resource-starved parties may effectively depopulate the opposition, even in the absence of large-scale repression. A skewed playing field may thus allow autocrats to maintain power without resorting to the kind of fraud or repression that can undermine their international standing, allowing them, in effect, to have their cake and eat it too.
The only way forward for opposition political parties is to play a better game of chess, making the best strategic use of the limited space available.
