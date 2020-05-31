Zambia must abandon reckless decision to give a foreigner $5m to think for us – Mumba

MMD president Nevers Mumba says paying $5 million for advice on how to repay debt is a retrogressive and reckless move.

Commenting on the PF government’s intention to award a consulting tender for the restructuring and management of Zambia’s national debt to French company Lazard Freres, Mumba, a former Republican vice-president and ambassador to Canada, lamented that instead of employing fiscal discipline to get out of the tight corner, the government wants to spend money it does have to pay someone to come and “think for us on how to get out of the debt they were warned about”.

Mumba regretted that now the country was exactly where government was warned and consequently would end up.

“We now have unsustainable debt. Three years ago, I advised government to apply brakes on their insatiable desire to borrow. I was the first one to call out this government that the debt they were reporting to the nation was misleading. The $7.2 billion they were quoting was wrong. Our calculations at that time was beyond $17 billion. The government up to this day has not replied to our two letters which were written three years ago,” Mumba said.

He said the $5 million dollars on the table for someone to help the country out of debt was unfortunate and a very unpatriotic move.

The opposition leader and his party proposed that the $5 million be invested in the exploration and exploitation of gold by Zambian companies.

Mumba said the country could also invest the $5 million into the paralysed lives of the poor due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

“In the meantime, I would like to offer the first advice on how to repay our loans. As vice president under Levy Mwanawasa, we presided over the dismantling the $7.5 billion debt. So, I qualify to advise. We did not pay any money in order to clear our debt.”

Mumba further said the first line of approach was to cut government expenditure and live within their incomes as leaders and every Zambian would naturally follow suit.

He recalled that president Mwanawasa cut government expenditure to the barest minimum and froze salaries for civil service until the international community got impressed with the country’s fiscal discipline.

“Now Zambia wants to pay $5 million to ask foreigners to come and advise us on how to pay back the loans which should not have been contracted in the first place. Zambia must abandon this reckless behaviour and look inward to find a solution. We have no $5 million to pay for a non-essential in the midst of COVID-19. We must halt this ill-informed decision, and we must halt it now,” said Mumba.

And the Patriots for Economic Progress says it was stunned by the PF government’s intention to award the consulting tender for debt restructuring and management.

Sean Tembo, the PeP leader, said his party strongly opposed the transaction for a number of reasons.

He the first basis of our objection is that using a foreign consultant to restructure and manage the country’s national debt is not the best model under the circumstances because a foreign based consultant would not understand Zambia’s economic circumstances and variables.

He said the consultant would obviously take time to study and understand Zambia’s economic circumstances as a nation.

“Hence, a foreign-based consultant will end up being more expensive, as the case is in this particular matter. On the other hand, a Zambian-based consultant already lives and breaths our economic circumstances and would be more appropriate and more cost-effective to engage,” Tembo said.

He said the second basis of his party’s objection to the proposed transaction was that the tender was not adequately advertised, if at all, in the local press.

Tembo argued that Zambian-based consultants had not been afforded a fair opportunity to participate in the proposed transaction.

“This is not only segregationist against fellow citizens, but also clearly against the principle of citizen economic empowerment. For as long as our government lacks faith in the colour of the skin of its own people, we can never expect to make progress as a nation. The third basis of our objection to this proposed transaction is that the contract sum of US$5,000,000 is exorbitant and onerous for provision of advisory services of this nature, taking into consideration the scope of work involved. A sum of not more than US$1 million would be more reflective of the amount of work that is involved in executing this assignment.”

Tembo urged the government in general and the Minister of Finance in particular, to immediately cancel the tender.

He suggested that the proposed contract should then either be re-advertised after fully addressing the concerns above or the government convenes an Economic Task-Force made up of eminent financial and economic luminaries of this nation.

Tembo said such a task-force will then be charged with the responsibility of providing advisory services to government on the restructuring and management of our national debt.

“The additional benefit of this proposed approach is that any money paid to such task-force members will circulate in the local economy and will not be externalised as the case will be with Lazard Freres of France. We advise him to think critically before he announces his next move on this matter,” Tembo said.

He said the Minister of Finance had a choice to make on whether to be remembered as a government official who put the interests of Zambia and Zambians first or as a leader who did not have faith in the colour of the skin of his own people.