Be tolerant to traumatised pupils, Nanjuwa urges teachers

MUMBWA UPND member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa has appealed to teachers in his constituency to be tolerant to pupils as they return for classes today.

Nanjuwa says learners are traumatised and fearful, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The term two school calendar for pupils in examination classes (Grades seven, nine and 12) starts today across Zambia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first term on the school calendar prematurely closed on March 20, 2020.

On Saturday, Nanjuwa sampled some secondary schools in Mumbwa to see their preparedness for the start of the second term under strict public health guidelines.

At Mumbwa Day Secondary School in Shimbizhi ward, which has 29 teachers, he learnt from school head teacher Macmillan Chikate that there are 186 Grade nines and 45 Grade 12s. Grade nines have been split into five classes, while Grade 12s have been split into two classes.

Nanjuwa distributed 240 washable face-masks.

“With this donation, we have made a headway for opening the school and we are ready for Monday (today). The classrooms are ready and we are just waiting for the pupils and we have sent messages to parents that they should send their children to school and we are assuring them that they (pupils) will be in safe hands – there is nothing to worry about,” said Chikate.

In Nalusanga ward, at Nalusanga Day Secondary School, the lawmaker learnt, from school head teacher John Hamwachili, that there are 46 Grade 12s and 38 Grade nines.

“Those have been split into classrooms. In some areas like Physics and Chemistry, we have only one teacher. The other one is on study leave…” said Hamwachili.

“We were given a teacher from Shakumbila but due to accommodation issues, that teacher is still ‘hanging’. All in all, we have 22 teachers.”

Nanjuwa then went to Kabwanga Combined School in Mumba ward where he bought a submissive water cable for the school.

The school has about 36 Grade 12s, about 60 Grade nines (internal and external) and Grade sevens are 86.

At Mumbwa Boarding Secondary School in Mupona ward, school deputy head teacher Cliff Kantini told Nanjuwa that: “we’ll do what we can as teachers to ensure that our children are given the education that they need.”

He disclosed that there were 357 learners in Grade nine and in Grade 12.

“We have 100 leaners in Grade nine while we have 257 Grade 12s. So, we followed the [health] guidelines on how they should be accommodated in classrooms. Our classrooms, except for three, will accommodate 20 learners. The other three will accommodate 25 learners each,” said Kantini.

“So, we’ll use 19 classrooms, out of the available 26 classrooms in the school. We have used the home economics department to help us sew 1,000 masks for the teachers, support staff and the learners. [But] at the moment, we don’t have the thermometers (hand-held infrared)…”

Meanwhile, except at Mumbwa Boarding Secondary School, Nanjuwa donated water buckets and washable face-masks for the other mentioned schools which he toured.

He said he toured those selected secondary schools to see how parents, teachers and him, as an elected people’s representative, could work together to help and assure learners of their safety, as schools re-open today.

“Children today are depressed with what they are hearing or watching on TV, especially when they watch foreign news and hear about so many lives which have been lost due to the coronavirus. Now we are telling them to come back to school and mingle; that same ‘news’ adds more stress to them,” Nanjuwa said. “It’s our duty as parents, teachers and leaders to assure the children that it is safe where we are taking you.”

He reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic had no defined end.

“Is it taking us five months? Two years? Nobody knows. It’s something that we need to accept as the new normal. We may live with it for a very long period of time,” he noted. “So, let’s speak to the learners, let’s encourage them; let’s revive their spirit of learning, especially that our children here have not been benefiting from the e-learning that the urban learners have been benefiting from. We urge the government to make sure that these children who didn’t have the chance to access that e-learning are all taken care of. Otherwise it will disadvantage them, meanwhile they are writing the same exams.”

Nanjuwa believes that with the newly introduced sitting arrangement (social distancing) in schools, learners may not even understand why it ought to be like that.

“They are used to a situation where they sit close to each other and interact. So, already the [social distancing] situation makes them to start panicking. Please, be tolerant to them and support them because just bringing them back into school makes them feel… It’s like making a cow pass near the abattoir! It’s a very tricky situation,” said Nanjuwa. “We have to continue nursing this problem of COVID-19. When you look at learners, you’ll realise that they are traumatised – they have become fearful.”

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic was not a one-man show.

“So, as leaders, parents and teachers we need to work together. You (Mumbwa Boarding teachers) are not alone in this situation; no matter how nasty it may look,” assured Nanjuwa.