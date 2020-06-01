Can Lungu arrogantly defend govt debt today?

If Edgar Lungu had any sense of shame he would today be very ashamed of himself.
Edgar used to arrogantly defend his government’s endless borrowing.
Reacting to advice to stop or reduce government borrowing, in December 2017 Edgar arrogantly made it clear that his government will not shy away from borrowing because money is needed for infrastructure development.
“So, we shall work and if it is money, we shall borrow if we don’t have money to make sure that the country moves forward, it doesn’t matter if people will talk so much against this. So those who are telling you that government is borrowing too much, when we borrow, we don’t borrow to eat, we borrow to make sure that there is development and people are living well. We fix the water, schools, hospitals and roads. That is why we are borrowing money,” said Edgar.
And as Dr Fred M’membe puts it, “After arrogantly failing to listen to the free advice of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and many others, including ourselves, to rationalise its borrowings and infrastructure projects, today this government has turned to Lazard, to lizards to advise on restructuring its $11bn foreign debts that have threatened to become Africa’s first sovereign default during the coronavirus pandemic. The investment bank was hired on a $5 million contract to advise on “liability management” of the country’s debt. Zambia is facing $1.5 billion of debt payments this year, more than its official international reserves as of January. Fitch Ratings cut Zambia’s credit rating to double C in April and said that default was ‘probable’. Clearly, this government is in very serious trouble. It has failed to manage its debt. It has borrowed beyond what it can manage.
They are now looking for a scapegoat in Lazard. Tomorrow they will say, ‘We were advised by most competent institution.’ But we all know the right thing to do; we all knew they could not sustain the debt this government was accumulating from the most expensive sources. We are now looking for some institution to tell us what to do – at a fee of $ 5 million – even though they know already what is required. Going to seek advice from Lazard, from lizards is also an indication that they consider our institutions – our Ministry of Finance, our central bank, our Ministry of National Planning, our legal ministry – not competent enough to provide correct advice. It is a vote of no confidence in those managing these institutions. This is an admission that as a political party, as a government they are not competent enough to manage our country’s economy. This is what happens when leaders stop listening to advice and only listen to their own inner demons. They used to arrogantly brag that their government will not stop borrowing! Can they say that today? We are reminded in Proverbs 12:15, ‘The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but a wise man listens to advice.'”
History shows that, over time, countries carrying excessive debt experience slower economic growth. This leads to lower take-home pay for workers and fewer opportunities for Zambians to improve their situation. There is also the real risk of sharply higher interest rates and inflation.
Everyone feels the pinch from rising rates immediately, due to higher prices for everyday goods and services. People on fixed incomes are stressed the most, but it also makes it harder for people hoping to make major purchases like a new car or their own house. Put another way, irresponsible borrowing makes it harder for current and future generations to live a better life.
It’s out-of-control spending, not insufficient revenues, that has driven this country into unsustainable debt and toward fiscal disaster.
Debt borrowed in credit markets is on pace to consume the entire Zambian economy in a very short time.
And if you include what the government has “borrowed” from Social Security and other government trust funds, the total national debt already far exceeds our GDP.
Clearly, debt is not just a cold economic fact. Rather, it a systemic and pressing social issue that should be of concern to all.
Seeing debt as problematic only insofar as it creates fiscal challenges could lead some to try and cure the symptoms rather than the disease.
Efforts should be oriented towards eliminating situations of problematic debt.
It is precisely when we deny the dire situation we are in and try by all means to overcome our debt that the spiral gets out of control.
Taking on more and more loans to cover payments on previous loans – that are, in effect, unsustainable – can seem like a solution, but it often only makes matters worse as new debts piles up.
Thus, if the impact of debt should be given the attention it deserves –especially insofar as it renders tangible and social what is sometimes thought of as a mere economic fact – it should not be mistaken for a cause of the disease, or for the disease itself.
