Chinese challenge termination of employment with Kingphar

NINE Chinese have sued Kingphar Company Zambia Limited, under supervision and commencement of business rescue proceedings, demanding damages for the illegal termination of their contract of employment by Lusaka lawyer Lewis Mosho.

The Chinese are seeking an injunction restraining Mosho from exercising his powers unlawfully.

According to their statement of claim Kingphar director and shareholder Wang Shunxue on behalf of eight others stated that on April 21, 2020 Kingphar Company Zambia Limited by a consent order for the consolidation of cause number 2020/HPC/165 and 2020/HB/015 was placed under business rescue (liquidation) proceedings and Lewis Mosho was appointed as the business rescue administrator.

Wang Shunxue said that on April 29, 2020 himself and on behalf of eight other Chinese filed a writ of summons and statement of claim before the Lusaka High Court for false imprisonment, unlawful detention and distress as well as damages for defamation of character against the Attorney General, Lewis Mosho and four police officers under cause number 2020/HP/426.

He said in a letter dated April 28, this year signed by himself and on behalf of eight other Chinese nationals lodged a complaint with the Law Association of Zambia Legal Practitioners’ Committee for professional misconduct against Mosho.

Wang Shunxue further explained that on May 6, this year under cause No.2020/HPC/0336, the High Court restrained Mosho from acting as a business rescue administrator for Kingphar but the following day it vacated the said order.

He contended that following the preceding events and actions on their (plaintiffs) part in a letter dated May 11, 2020 their contracts of employment with Kingphar were summarily terminated by Mosho without giving reasons for the said termination.

Wang Shunxue lamented that the said termination would result in him and others suffering tremendous financial loss, distress and possible deportation and unless restrained by the court, Mosho being the business rescue administrator of their company would continue to act unlawfully.

The nine Chinese further complained that as a result of Mosho’s actions and conduct they have suffered great inconvenience, loss and distress and face real prospect of deportation.

And in their affidavit in support of Ex-parte summons for interlocutory injunction, Wang Shunxue and eight others argued that a business rescue administrator can only terminate their contract of employment after giving them notice or payment in lieu of notice.

“A business rescue administrator can only terminate our contract of employment by adhering to the laid down rules in the employment code No.3 of 2019 and the Constitution of Zambia,” said Wang Shunxue

The nine said that in the premises they have been wrongfully and unfairly dismissed.

They are now claiming damages for unfair dismissal, wrongful dismissal, costs arising out of and incidental to the foregoing and any other relief the court may deem fit and just in the circumstances.