Kitwe council workers protest against town clerk

HUNDREDs of workers at Kitwe City Council yesterday staged a protest demanding the removal of Town Clerk Mbulo Seke, accusing him of making arbitrary decisions to deduct from their salaries.

And ZULAWU president Kingsley Zulu promised the protesting workers that he would report to the Local Government Service Commission that Seke, who was transferred from Solwezi, has failed to run the Kitwe City Council.

The workers gathered at the Civic Centre early in the morning from their different work stations and chanted anti-Seke slogans, hoisted banners demanding his departure.

“He has changed a lot of our conditions unilaterally without consulting us or our union leaders. He has failed, he must go, he doesn’t even consult the mayor, he is so arrogant. He wants us to be working in fear. We want our monies back. He can’t just wake up and deduct monies from our salaries, we need our money back immediately,” said some workers.

“I would like to thank you for your militancy at this council. For you to enjoy your rights and privileges, you have to be militant. If you remain quiet, you will be enduring injustice every day. But that’s not the way things should be. No one is supposed to oppress you, no! Because workers’ conditions of service are legally binding in the collective agreement by both parties; the employer and the employees. So there is no one who can wake up unilaterally to change the contents in the collective agreement like they want to do here,” ZULAWU president Zulu addressed the workers after meeting council management.

He said there was no way council employees could be paying same service charges for plots like any other resident.

Zulu said just like Zesco employees enjoyed cheaper electricity units, council workers must enjoy cheaper plots as motivation for working at the council.

“If you look at your salaries, they are smaller, so how can you afford to pay K25,000 plot fees from your meagre salaries? Deliberately, we have seen that your management didn’t want to address these matters because there is no way you can just come, you find things working well and without appreciating why things have been working the way they are, you start changing everything in one day, that’s not the way things should be, change should be gradual and consultative,” Zulu added.

He said his team had given management two weeks in which to normalise the payroll and reimburse those workers whose monies had been illegally deducted from their salaries.

Zulu said management had complained that some workers were earning more than they deserved due to anomalies but was quick to say, it was not workers’ fault that some received.

He said all workers should not be punished for the mistakes of those that manage the council payroll.

He, however, said demands by workers for the immediate departure of Seke needed time because procedure needed to be followed up with the Local Government Service Commission, which he promised to do.