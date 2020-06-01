PF a govt of lies, cover ups and downright crookedness – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani says the PF is a government of lies, cover ups and downright crookedness.

He says majority Zambians believe that the PF government is just a bunch of liars whose words must never be believed.

Commenting on the Anti-Corruption Commission’s warn and caution effected on health minister Chitalu Chilufya, Sejani said urged Dr Chilufya to resign.

“They are lying to us that they are fighting corruption when in fact they are abetting it. When much noise is made about one of them being involved in corruption they institute fake investigations…They want Zambians to believe that these are genuine investigations when the concerned individuals cannot do the barest minimum requirement of resigning to facilitate the investigation,” he said. “The investigated remain in charge and in office keeping all the relevant files. What a sham. We saw this with Mr [Ronald] Chitotela. He remained in office and now Dr Chilufya has been warned and cautioned but remains in office. These fake investigations don’t help anybody because at the end of the day the cloud hanging on the heads of the suspects does not go away. If anything the suspicions even grow bigger because the people believe that the investigations are not genuine but merely designed to launder concerned people.”

Sejani said it would have been better to do a good job so that the affected were cleared and “cleared so in the eyes of the people”.

“These are activities that have made people lose confidence in the ability of PF to do a credible job. This is why even when PF ministers claim they have tested positive for COVID-19, no Zambian believes them,” he said. “Instead Zambians read sinister motives for such claims. PF have created this environment and it is going to eat them. By the way you need credibility if you are going to successfully fight a pandemic such as COVID-19 otherwise you risk the lives of citizens if they question the credibility of their government.”

Sejani said credibility is an essential and indispensable ingredient in effective government. He said a government that loses credibility is in deep trouble and becomes a real danger to its citizens.

“When a government loses credibility, policy implementation becomes problematic, its directives are doubted and questioned by the citizens. Once this commodity called credibility is eroded or lost there is no known cure except to vote out such a government,” he said.

“Carry out a poll in Zambia today and the results will tell you majority of Zambians believe that this PF government is just a bunch of liars whose words must never be believed. This situation has been created by themselves because of the way they have been running national affairs. A government of lies, cover ups and downright crookedness.”

Sejani said the PF government claimed to be patriotic and that it would stand up for Zambia “but when Zambians are victimised, degraded and dehumanised by the Chinese they choose to support the Chinese”.

“They even ask Zambians to apologise to the Chinese instead of the other way round.

They lie that they are pro-poor but look at the way they treat poor people on the streets and elsewhere. Now they are even lying about what traditional leaders are saying about bill 10 as in the case of the Barotse Royal Establishment,” noted Sejani.