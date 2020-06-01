WE CAN’T LET LUNGU GO…he can do even better given another chance – GBM

I WAS underutilised in the UPND and I am sure that they are now regretting, says Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Mwamba, the PF deputy party mobilisation chairperson, claims President Edgar Lungu has done extremely well “so let’s refrain from positioning ourselves to take over from him – time for that will come.”

“It is not in the best interest of the country to let go of his leadership. He has done a lot and can do even far much better if given another chance,” he said.

In an interview, Bwalya popularly known as GBM said he fears nobody as he has support in all provinces.

“When I was in the UPND they were afraid of my presence and so they underutilised me and I am sure that by now they are regretting. Look at what I did on the Copperbelt, Northern and Luapula provinces. There is no province where I don’t have support including Southern Province,” he said. “So arising from what I did, I don’t think that it will be easy for them to get the votes that they got in 2016 come 2021. Mobilisation is what I know do best. I don’t fear anyone, I approach them with humility and try to talk to them about the goodness of being PF.”

Bwalya said even opposition leaders knew that President Lungu had performed very well as Head of State.

“To all PF members, let’s work together, let’s unite. Let’s refrain from positioning ourselves to take over from President Edgar Lungu. It’s too early, time for that will come but for now let’s make sure that the current leadership of President Lungu continues,” he urged. “He has done extremely well. He has brought a lot of developments that no one can ignore. Let’s not disturb his leadership, let’s support him.”

He boasted that he knew and does better in the area of party mobilisation.

Bwalya said he was content with what he was doing in party mobilisation.

“I am not looking for a ministerial position, all I am interested in is that we remain united and strong. Speak one message and ensure that come 2021 President Edgar Lungu can again retain the presidency, because it is not in the best interest of the country to let go of his leadership. He has done a lot and can do even far much better if given another chance,” said Mwamba.