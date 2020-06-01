Zambia isn’t short of managers to advise govt on debt – ActionAid

ZAMBIA is not short of able qualified economic managers that can advise government on debt management, says ActionAid country director Nalucha Ziba.

She said the hiring of external financial advisor at US $5 million does not make economic sense as it comes in the backdrop of tight fiscal space which has not only seen the government struggling with adequate COVID-19 response but also limiting its funding to social service delivery.

She said the annual cost of the consultancy fee, estimated K30 billion, was far much higher than the combined 2020 budgetary allocation for health, education and social protection.

“Furthermore, the consultancy fee is capable of offsetting our current domestic debt which stands at K80.2 billion as of 2019. This also comes at the time when the government is questionably failing to make a lucrative US $2.5 million investment in gold mining,” she said. “It is our concerted view that Zambia is not short of able qualified economic managers that can advise government on debt management. It is sad that very large sums of monies will be spent to pay a foreign firm for debt management services at the expense of pressing socio-economic needs.”

Ziba urged the government to acquire a more cost efficient financial advisory services and, “if possible retain the services of two commercial banks they have been working with not until 2018 as indicated by the Ministry of Finance”.