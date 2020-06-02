Debt a nightmare that has come to haunt PF – Kalala

JACK Kalala says suggestions finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu should ask for debt write-off as it was done with the HIPC programme is frivolous thinking and lacks seriousness.

The former State House aide in the Levy Mwanawasa administration said multilateral institutions and other creditors would find such a suggestion laughable, lacking merit and would not be entertained.

Kalala however, commended Dr Ng’andu for coming out candidly on the current debt situation Zambia is in saying the minister deserves praise for that.

“In addition, in the unlikely event that the suggestion is accepted and effected, writing off the debts that Zambia has accumulated since PF came to power in 2011 will not provide the necessary cure as it has been suggested,” he said. “That will just be dealing with the effect of the problem than the root causes. What is required is to address the root causes of the debt problem. The root causes are poor leadership at the top, incompetence, ignorance, cronyism and corruption that have characterised the PF regime.”

Kalala said in the first instance what should be appreciated was that for a country to qualify to have its debts cancelled under HIPC, a country needs to meet certain benchmarks and should demonstrate macroeconomic stability and leadership acumen.

He said the process of debt cancellation under HIPC was more demanding than just making statements and choruses by the civil society organisations and the Church.

“When Zambia qualified to have its debts cancelled there were strict conditionalities that had to be met by the government of the day before the debts could be forgiven. It took more than earnest appeals by civic society and church organisations to which the Bretton Woods Institutions paid little attention, if any,” he said.

Kalala said it should be appreciated that it was not long ago that the country’s debts were written off and it was expected that leaders would exercise caution and prudence in the utilisation of public resources.

“But unfortunately this was not to be,” he noted.

Kalala said regrettably, not long after the debt cancellation, PF ascended to power and out of excitement and uncaring of the consequences of reckless borrowing, the presiding regime immediately embarked on a borrowing spree without specific plans for the borrowed money.

He said having no plan for the contracted debt, the money was quickly squandered with reckless abandon and imprudence.

“In the excitement to deliver on their vision to stamp their imprint on the national development, they continued to acquire expensive loans to invest in prestigious infrastructures instead of investing in revenue generating projects, and without adopting or observing fiscal prudence measures. Recklessness spending with impunity became the most obvious symbol of everything that the PF administration did. Corruption, lucrative procurements and special deals with megaprojects became the order of the day. High levels of corruptions got worse and uncontrollable. The over-borrowing syndrome led to high external and internal debt burden,” Kalala said. “At the same time, with the same excitement, they embarked on an ambitious and uncoordinated development programme of projects of no economic value to the nation at unreasonably inflated costs using the same borrowed money from expensive sources. They also procured with impunity cheap things at costs that did not make economic sense.”

He recalled President Edgar Lungu buying for himself one of the most expensive planes in the world and “at the speed of light, they accumulated a huge mountain of debt stock, which has turned out a nightmare that has come to haunt them now”.

He said it should be realised that the debts that had been written off under the HIPC programme had existed over a long period of time of more than 30 years.

Kalala noted that debts that had been written off, in most cases the principal amounts had somehow already been recovered.

“The other point is that the leaders who had contracted these debts had been changed. The country had new leaders; a new system of governance and a new economic system had been put in place. The new leadership inspired confidence and hope and demonstrated a high level of responsibility and seriousness in the running of public affairs. There was genuine commitment to uphold good governance and respect for the rule of law,” he said. “The leadership also demonstrated commitment to uphold transparency and accountability in the running of public affairs. The political will to fight corruption was visible and appreciable, not mere lip services, as is the case today. There was respect for the institutions of governance. There was no closure of private media houses that were critical of government. Opposition political parties were operating freely and were also given space to be covered by the public media, which is not the case now.”

Kalala explained that considering that it is not long ago that Zambia benefitted from a debt write-off, there would be no logic in starting to agitate for another debt write-off now.

He said such would be considered like continuing to put water in a drum with a big hole at the bottom.

“And it is therefore, being naïve to suggest that the Minister of Finance should approach multilateral partners for debt cancellation and that civil society and church organisations should start calling for the same, even before the ink that was used to sign the contractual obligations has dried,” Kalala said.

He said the creditors would sneer at and pour scorn on such an idea and consider it to be ridiculous and lack of seriousness.

Kalala suggested civic society and the Church engage in massive civic education to sensitise the electorate to vote for men and women of integrity who would provide the effective leadership.

He said Zambia needed leaders who would responsibly and diligently run national affairs.

“Zambia needs credible and respectable leaders who would inspire unity of purpose and who would foster accountability, transparency in the running of public affairs, practice prudent and judicious use of public resources, have respect for the rule of law and good governance and, of course, who would have a vision and commitment to develop the country for the benefit of all citizens,” Kalala said. “This is what will inspire and attract cooperating partners to consider making favourable concessions towards the mountain of debts that Zambia is currently grappling with.”

He said there was need to show a sense of responsibility, seriousness and rationality in the way “we run national affairs”.

“We should attach great importance to national leadership, especially the presidency. It should not be trivialised, as is the case now where the bar of leadership has been brought to ground level,” Kalala said.

He said currently leadership had been cheapened in Zambia.

“It is unacceptably substandard that even people running groceries are doing much better in running their businesses compared to the way the country’s leaders have mismanaged and run down the nation,” said Kalala.