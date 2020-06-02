It’s a joke to ask Dr Chilufya to resign

Harry Kalaba says it is in Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s own interest to resign from his post in light of investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
“I appeal to Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s moral conscience that if President Lungu will not relieve him of his duties, as the ACC are probing him, which is most likely, Chitalu Chilufya will be honourable enough to say ‘let me step down and pave way for proper investigations to be done.’ Stepping down is in his own interest,” says Kalaba. “If Chilufya remains as the health minister and yet he is being probed by the ACC, even when he will be exonerated, and maybe rightly so, people will not believe that Chilufya has been exonerated. We have seen this before where some minister was exonerated by the courts of law, but people still consider that particular person as being corrupt. So, if he wants to be in that league, let him hang on to that office of being the health minister.”
Hehehe, hehehe, hehehe!!! Resign? Who? Dr Chilufya? Kalaba is joking!
It’s not in Dr Chilufya’s interest to resign. If he resigns that’s it, Dr Chilufya won’t come back even if he is cleared by ACC.
And Dr Chilufya has benefited a lot financially from being the Minister of Health to leave that office just like that. That is a gold mine not only for Dr Chilufya but also of his boss and their party. Their interests in and with the pharmaceutical companies are gigantic.
They will not abandon this without putting up a big fight. Dr Chilufya will not resign just like that. And Edgar will not fire him without a lot of pressure from the public.
But it shouldn’t be forgotten that Edgar has very little respect for public opinion.
